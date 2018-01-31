Where Does Black Widow’s Green Avengers: Infinity War Costume Come From?

It seems Black Widow is getting a big redesign for Avengers: Infinity War, but it still manages to pull from the comics.

The last several pieces of promo art show Black Widow has ditched her all-black costume and decided to add some color. The top portion is full-on forest green, and the pants have also received a lighter touch, not to mention her newly blonde hair. All of this seems very similar to the other Black Widow in the comics, Yelena Belova, especially when you factor in that green costume.

Yelena Belova was the second Black Widow, trained in the same Red Room environment as Natasha Romanoff. The two end up coming to blows thanks to Natasha’s cruel lessons about what being a Black Widow really means, and eventually, Belova even retires. After becoming a powerful Super-Adaptoid version thanks to Hydra, she later ends up as part of Norman Osborn’s Thunderbolts, though for awhile Natasha is actually undercover as Belova on the team.

When Belova is woken up from stasis, she gets a new suit, and you will definitely notice some similarities to her current Avengers outfit.

The suit is mostly green, with a gray belt and spider-like goggles on her mask. Coupled with the blonde hair, the new Infinity War suit definitely has a passing resemblance, and perhaps indicates that since Civil War Black Widow has assumed a new identity to keep out of the government’s grasp. Natasha originally sided with Tony Stark in Civil War, but eventually helped team Captain America before all was said and done.

You can see the original comics costume in the image above.

First for Marvel though is Black Panther, which lands in theaters on February 16. That is followed by Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, paving the way for Ant-Man and the Wasp which lands in theaters on July 6.