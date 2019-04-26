Who Dies in Avengers: Endgame?

After over a decade of storytelling throughout 23 movies, the Infinity Saga has finally reached its finale with Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe went through some major changes over the last 11 years, and now it will never be the same after the events of the latest crossover epic. But while the horizon promises a lot of new and interesting stories, some chapters finally came to a close.

The battle against Thanos was not without casualties. And even though Earth’s Mightiest Heroes attempted to bring back those who were lost to the snap, there were some major casualties along the way.

Warning: Major spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below. But don’t worry, we’re not giving away major plot points from the movie here — just the stuff you need to know.

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the cadre of surviving heroes are at a loss of how to proceed — until Captain Marvel shows up. She inspires the remainders to take the fight to Thanos and get the Infinity Stones to reverse his misdeeds.

And then they go right to his adorable farm house — and murder him. Thor rectifies his mistake from Infinity War and goes right for the head, but the group has suffered a major setback in their quest to obtain the Infinity Stones. Thanos doesn’t have them, and now they have to think of a new plan.

It takes a while, but finally the Avengers come up with a scheme with Ant-Man’s help, deciding to use the Quantum Realm to traverse time and obtain the Infinity Stones.

Of course that means they have to go to Vormir, and everyone knows the ole’ saying about Vormir: two people enter, one Soul leaves. Hawkeye and Black Widow draw the short straws, and Black Widow decides she doesn’t want more red in her ledger. She takes the leap of faith, and Clint Barton returns home with the Soul Stone.

But with all of the time travel, there’s also some trickery. Despite the death of Thanos, the Avengers aren’t free from his machinations, and so there is one last desperate stand to rid the universe of his presence once and for all — and it comes with the snap of Tony Stark’s fingers.

Iron Man uses the Infinity Gauntlet one last time, but the act of doing so kills him in the process. Surrounded by his loved ones and best friends, Stark finally finds the peace he’s been searching for all of his life.

The Avengers manage to save the day, but what did it cost them? Not everything, but just a pair of founding members of the team and a cranky Mad Titan who didn’t know when to die.

And then there’s everything that happened with Captain America… but that’s a story for another time.

