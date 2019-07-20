Dominic Cooper Not Sure Why He Wasn’t in Avengers: Endgame

By now, you know Marvel Studios and its operatives move in mysterious ways. Despite Kevin Feige claiming there’s a method to the madness at the production house, it’s rarely explained why certain decisions are made in the universe they’ve set up. One of those decisions was to include a de-aged John Slattery as Howard Stark in Avengers: Endgame instead of Dominic Cooper‘s version of the character seen earlier on in the MCU.

During a press stop at San Diego Comic-Con earlier today, Cooper admitted he wasn’t sure why he wasn’t asked to be in Endgame. The Preacher star then dropped a bombshell, admitting he has yet to see the film so he wasn’t even aware one version of Howard Stark was in it.

.@DominicCoop wants that old thing back. We caught up with him and the cast of #Preacher at #ComicCon to discuss the series and learned that he’s baffled as to why he wasn’t cast in #AvengersEndgame after appearing as Howard Stark before #sdcc pic.twitter.com/NQzhVYbrz5 — MTV NEWS @ SDCC (@MTVNEWS) July 20, 2019

“I’m not sure why I wasn’t in it,” Cooper told MTV’s Josh Horowitz. “This is the first I’ve heard of it. Why am I not in it?! When was the first one set? ’59?”

After some playful banter back and forth, Cooper finally resigned and jokingly pleaded with Marvel Studios to give him another job on one of the upcoming MCU films. In addition to playing Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger, Cooper also reprised the role in both the Agent Carter one-shot and ABC’s Agent Carter spin-off show.

“I have seen it,” Cooper jokingly told MTV. “I’m trying to get employed by them again, please.”

Slattery, on the other hand, has appeared as an older, more present-day Stark in Iron Man 2, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, and of course, Avengers: Endgame. Neither of them were the first to play the character, however, as Gerard Sanders appeared as the character in photographs in the film that kicked it all off, Iron Man (2008).

Avengers: Endgame is still in theaters ahead of a digital release July 30th and home media release August 13th.