Will Avengers: Endgame Make $3 Billion Worldwide?

Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for just one box office day domestically and it’s already nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. The culmination of nearly two-dozen movies, early box office returns have shattered any tracking industry insiders had expected. At one point, reports suggested Endgame would open between $200 and $250 million.

Now, it’s all but guaranteed the Russo Brothers-directed film will gross $300m on the weekend, with some analysts saying it will make somewhere north of $340m. In contrast, Avengers: Infinity War currently holds the biggest opening weekend of all time at $257.7m — and Endgame is now expected to break that by nearly $100m. On top of that, Endgame is anticipated to be the first-ever film to break $1b worldwide in its opening weekend.

Suffice to say, Endgame is a property the box office has never seen before. It’s had an unprecedented run in the few hours it’s been in theaters, forcing us to ask — could Avengers: Endgame be the first-ever movie to make over $3 billion worldwide?

As the leaderboard stands right now, James Cameron’s Avatar still reigns supreme at $2.78b. The revolutionary (at the time) 3D hit excelled exceptionally well overseas, making 72.7 percent of its entire haul in foreign markets. The thing with that? Endgame is performing much better than Avatar at this point in time. In fact, Avatar grossed $204m in its entire run in China, the second largest market for the box office — a total Avengers: Endgame surpassed in a matter of days.

It should be noted that Avatar had a pretty hefty box office multiplier hovering around 9.8x, meaning the film had a substantial amount of legs throughout its entire run. That said, it still remains a bit too early to see if Endgame could make more than Avatar‘s current record — or break $3b, for that matter — but with the weekend it’s having so far, it appears it definitely may have a shot.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

