Will ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reach $2 Billion?

Hitting the $1 billion worldwide mark at the box office is an impressive feat and while Avengers: Infinity War isn’t the first movie to do it, it has done it the fastest. It’s an accomplishment that has us wondering what other thresholds and records the Marvel Cinematic Universe film will cross — specifically if it will cross the $2 billion line.

According to Box Office Mojo, there are only three films that have ever crossed the $2 billion threshold, 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 1997’s Titanic, and 2009’s Avatar. Of those three, only Star Wars: The Force Awakens hit the massive number in its first run — Avatar and Titanic‘s total haul includes theatrical re-releases. And it’s the success of The Force Awakens that could be an indication of just how high Avengers: Infinity War will go.

With Infinity War now ranking as the film to hit $1 billion the fastest, the MCU epic is outpacing The Force Awakens. Infinity War also hasn’t fully hit theaters globally. The film opened in Russia earlier this week and quickly took the record for top-grossing opening day ever there, but Infinity War still hasn’t opened in China yet. China is the second largest international movie market and those numbers would easily help drive Infinity War into $2 billion territory.

Should Infinity War cross the $2 billion threshold, it will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to do so. Right now, the top-performing film in the MCU is 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers. Its total take comes in at $1.5 billion — a number that Infinity War will easily beat especially once it opens in China. Currently the record for highest opening weekend in china is Avengers: Age of Ultron with just under $156 million. Given the anticipation for Infinity War, it is highly likely it will beat that.

Meanwhile, in terms of numbers that we know for sure, Infinity War is headed for the second-best second week weekend at the box office ever. Updated projections for the film hints that it may take in $120.2 million this weekend. That number is only second to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but still bests Black Panther, which set the previous bar for second-best weekend earner earlier this year with $111.6 million.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

