Will Poulter As Adam Warlock Imagined By Bosslogic

Will Poulter is the talk of Twitter. Hours after being confirmed as the next superstar in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans of Hollywood’s most popular franchise are busy cranking out one piece of fan art after the next. Later Monday night, one fan artist combined Adam Warlock’s most popular comic looks. Now, legendary fan compositor Boss Logic has revealed his take on the actor’s MCU look.

In an Instagram post in the twilight hours of Tuesday morning, the fan-favorite artist shared his piece, which stays pretty faithful to the character’s comic look. With gold skin and hair, Boss Logic included the Soul Stone, even though that’s all but guaranteed to not have a role in Warlock’s MCU presence.

As for the costume, Boss Logic pulls inspiration from several of Warlock’s comic looks without replicating a single one entirely. You can see the piece for yourself below.

Rumors of Poulter’s casting dominated much of social chatter throughout the weekend until Guardians helmer James Gunn confirmed it himself Monday night.

“As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so…um…,” Gunn said of the rumors popping up over the weekend. “Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guys. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3.”

The actor then responded in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

“Thank you, James. It’s a genuine honour to play this role and to work with you. I’m very excited to get to work,” Poulter tweeted.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

