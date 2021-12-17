Marvel Fans Want the Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer for Peter Parker's Birthday Present
August 10th will forever be known to Marvel fans as the birth of one Peter Parker. One of the most iconic comic book characters of all time, Spider-Man made his debut 60 years ago today, in Amazing Fantasy #15, and it's safe to say that Marvel was never the same after that. The Marvel Cinematic Universe used the debut as an Easter egg in Spider-Man: Far From Home, revealing that the on-screen version of the character, played by Tom Holland, was born on August 10th.
Fans everywhere take to social media on August 10th each year to wish Spider-Man a happy birthday, but the 2021 celebration has some added wishes as well. As you probably know, there's a new Spider-Man movie on the way in just a couple of months, and the trailer is still nowhere to be found.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is still trailer-less in August, and that has fans wondering if Sony could have been waiting for Spider-Man's birthday to drop the first footage from the film. With no Sony releases hitting theaters in the immediate future, it seems like as good a time as any.
Plenty of folks are taking to Twitter on Tuesday to celebrate Peter's birthday, while also throwing in a little extra request about the missing trailer.
Great Present?
prevnext
Today is canonically Peter Parker's birthday!
It'd sure be a great Birthday Present if we got a No Way Home trailer huh? pic.twitter.com/xWQWjgzp0t— TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) August 10, 2021
What If...?
prevnext
so today is peter parker’s birthday??? what if we get the nwh trailer today hahahahahahahaha jk..... unless? pic.twitter.com/y3OghkIKuX— ken (@wandaskory) August 10, 2021
Please
prevnext
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY CUTEST PETER PARKER 🥰🎉— happy, free, confused ellainee 🧣 (@ellainee18) August 10, 2021
now pls give us your trailer 🥺#PETERPARKER pic.twitter.com/M5GDWLVS1J
How About Now?
prevnext
Happy Birthday to Peter Parker!
Can we get the new trailer now?#SpiderMan #TomHolland #PeterParker #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/DFeXA95UUI— Phil Edwards (@Live_for_Films) August 10, 2021
Better Be
prevnext
happy birthday to peter parker !! we better be getting the nwh trailer today or i will be at marvel headquarters asap ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/V4KYZu9UME— liliya CHESKA DAY (@angstverse) August 10, 2021
Trailer Day??
prevnext
"it's Peter Parker's birthday trailer today" pic.twitter.com/6ikw1uJZ8W— Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) August 10, 2021
Still Wondering
prevnext
happy birthday peter parker! still wondering when they'll release the nwh trailer 😆— Pat (@holywarrior_G) August 10, 2021
Manifesting
prevnext
HAPPY BIRTHDAY PETER PARKER CANT WAIT FOR THE NWH TRAILER TODAY pic.twitter.com/82vdqBqSyL— emily (@savsdaya) August 10, 2021
Or???
prevnext
Happy Birthday, Pete!
So we getting the No Way Home trailer for our boy Peter Parker today or....?!?! pic.twitter.com/mfoYy5Z9J2— What If... Leo? (@Rejected_Leo) August 10, 2021
Shame
prev
its peter parker's birthday and no trailer for him as a present. shame.— raminta ४ (@johnlokius) August 10, 2021