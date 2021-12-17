Marvel Fans Want the Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer for Peter Parker's Birthday Present

By Charlie Ridgely

August 10th will forever be known to Marvel fans as the birth of one Peter Parker. One of the most iconic comic book characters of all time, Spider-Man made his debut 60 years ago today, in Amazing Fantasy #15, and it's safe to say that Marvel was never the same after that. The Marvel Cinematic Universe used the debut as an Easter egg in Spider-Man: Far From Home, revealing that the on-screen version of the character, played by Tom Holland, was born on August 10th.

Fans everywhere take to social media on August 10th each year to wish Spider-Man a happy birthday, but the 2021 celebration has some added wishes as well. As you probably know, there's a new Spider-Man movie on the way in just a couple of months, and the trailer is still nowhere to be found.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still trailer-less in August, and that has fans wondering if Sony could have been waiting for Spider-Man's birthday to drop the first footage from the film. With no Sony releases hitting theaters in the immediate future, it seems like as good a time as any.

Plenty of folks are taking to Twitter on Tuesday to celebrate Peter's birthday, while also throwing in a little extra request about the missing trailer.

