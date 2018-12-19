Wolverine Returning To Brown And Yellow Costume

In addition to a new team of X-Men under his supervision, Wolverine will also be getting a new suit for the upcoming Uncanny X-Men run, and it means the return of some classic colors.

In today’s Marvel solicitations the cover to Uncanny X-Men #14 was revealed, and in that cover, we see Wolverine alongside Cyclops. Cyclops is wearing his blue and yellow 90s costume, but he isn’t the only one wearing classic colors, as Wolverine is also brandishing his brown and yellow costume with the red belt and red X symbol in the middle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is one of Wolverine’s most iconic looks, and while there are plenty (me included) who love his yellow and blue suits, plenty of fans adore the brown and yellow. These classic suits seem to be another signal of the franchise returning to its roots, though as we can see in the team they’ve assembled, not everything is keeping with tradition.

You can check out the cover above.

This is actually a surprise, as Wolverine recently received a completely new black and red costume over in the Return of Wolverine series. The suit didn’t have a mask and was more modern and sleek than previous suits, which was rather fitting since he was just returning from the dead and regaining his memories and many facets of his personality. When he returns to Uncanny though it seems he has most of that in order and feels as if the brown costume is the way to go.

Wolverine has rocked many suits over the years, including several variations on the brown and yellow and yellow and blue color schemes. He’s also gone black and silver (X-Force), blue and red (Age of Apocalypse), black and yellow (Ultimate), and several other variations over the years.

You can check out the description for Uncanny X-Men #13 and #14 below.

UNCANNY X-MEN #13 & #14

MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

ISSUE #13: SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

ISSUE #13: VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH

ISSUE #13: CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

ISSUE #14: SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

ISSUE #14: CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Cyclops and Wolverine have drawn together a new team of X-Men from the ashes of “X-Men Disassembled,” and now they turn their eyes to setting their agenda. Cyclops has a list…a list of things the X-Men have to take care of…if it’s the last thing they ever do.

32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)”

Are you excited to see Wolverine’s brown costume return? Let us know in the comments!