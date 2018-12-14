Marvel Fans Are Demanding Deadpool and Wolverine Crossover After Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Latest Exchange

In Marvel comics, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of Wolverine than Deadpool, a trend which has seemingly crossed over into the real world. Actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds can’t stop ribbing one another on social media, which fans are seeing as a cruel tease of a Wolverine and Deadpool live-action team-up that we’ll never receive.

The debut of the first Deadpool film saw multiple jabs at Jackman and Wolverine, both in loving and insulting ways. The trend continued with Deadpool 2 and with both Jackman and Reynolds being active on social media, fans often see the two poke fun at one another and their respective alter egos.

The most recent exchange saw Jackman sharing a poster for Logan that he spotted, leading Reynolds to joke about putting up new posters. Fans couldn’t help but offer their suggestions for new artwork, which would finally see Wolverine and Deadpool collide on the big screen.

See what fans are saying about a Wolverine and Deadpool team-up!

