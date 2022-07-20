Wolverine Finally Gets a Marvel Comic Cover Funko Pop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We've seen a lot of Comic Cover Funko Pops in recent months, but the debut of Wolverine in the collection wasn't among them. That long overdue Pop finally dropped today, which just happens to be the eve of their San Diego Comic-Con 2022 exclusive Pop figure event. A fitting warmup if you ask us.

The Wolverine Comic Cover Funko Pop is based on the coolest looking variant cover of Wolverine Vol 7 #1 by Kael NGU, which was released in 2020. What's more, the Pop figure comes packaged in a hard protector case that includes pre-drilled holes for hanging on the wall. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $19.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout).

As for the future of Wolverine in the MCU, things are very much up in the air right now. Black Bird star Taron Egerton appears to be in the mix for the role as a popular fan choice. He has also hinted at meeting with Marvel Studios in the past. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the actor played coy about the fan casting.

"I don't think it would be wrong to say that," Egerton said. "I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well, because Hugh [Jackman] is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it."

Back in August, Jackman shut down the idea of returning to the role he made so iconic. In an interview with Jakes Takes, the actor revealed that he hadn't had any talks with Kevin Feige.

"I'm hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he explained. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

