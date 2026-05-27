MAPPA’s Darkest Anime Confirms Season 3 Return After Finale

MAPPA’s darkest anime has wrapped up Season 2 of its run with its final episode today, and has thankfully confirmed that it’s set to continue with Season 3. MAPPA has had a strong year with some major franchises that have been able to come to screens over the Winter and Spring seasons, and they have been able to continue the shows fans have wanted to see in action for a while. This was especially the case for Q Hayashida’s Dorohedoro, which had fans waiting for six years before Season 2 premiered.

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Dorohedoro has officially wrapped up Season 2 of the anime with its final episode, and has confirmed that Season 3 of the anime was now in the works. While there are still many details needing to be hammered out about what to expect from the next season of the series, and when fans can expect to see, this is a great move forward considering that it took such a long time for the second season to get off the ground. You can check out the celebratory art shared by director Yuichiro Hayashi below to get excited for it.

Dorohedoro Season 3 Announced

Ⓒ2026 Q-HAYASHIDA・Shogakukan／Dorohedoro Season2 Project

Dorohedoro Season 3 is now in the works, but has yet to reveal any information about its potential release date or window as of the time of this initial announcement. Toho shared this special illustration from Yuichiro Hayashi to commemorate the announcement, and presumably he will be returning as director for the third season. Hayashi led the production team with animation produced by MAPPA for Season 2 of the anime, and it’s likely that the team will carry over for the third if it’s already being worked on in such quick succession compared to the gap in between the first two seasons.

To celebrate this upcoming season, Toho has also released a special animated music video for the new season’s opening theme, “Zettai Must Danmen,” as performed by the returning music group (K)NoW_NAME (and you can check it out here). Now that the third season is in the works, and the second season has wrapped up its run, it’s the perfect time to go back and catch up with everything that’s happened in the Dorohedoro anime so far.

What to Know for Dorohedoro

Ⓒ2026 Q-HAYASHIDA・Shogakukan／Dorohedoro Season2 Project

If you wanted to catch up with Dorohedoro now that the third season has been announced, you can find all episodes of Dorohedoro now streaming with platforms such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu on Disney+ in the meantime with both Japanese and English dub audio versions available. Yuichiro Hayashi directed the new episodes for studio MAPPA with Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts, Tomohiro Kishi designing the characters, and [K]NoW_Name and Fairy_gone composing the music.

With a third season of Dorohedoro already confirmed to be in the works, there’s a hope that the wait between seasons won’t be as long as it was before. It’s possible that production began on even more episodes than initially expected when the series returned to its full slate, so there’s a chance this could be a wait could only be for a couple of years this time around.

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