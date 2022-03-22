Wolverine Gets a Futuristic Makeover on Marvel Variant Cover

A new variant cover for X Deaths of Wolverine #5 by Ryan Stegman upgrades Logan’s look for the future. The issue is the finale of writer Benjamin Percy’s X Lives of Wolverine/X Deaths of Wolverine miniseries, which took the place of Marvel’s X-Men publishing lineup beginning in January. The twin series act as a buffer between Jonathan Hickman’s departure from the X-Men franchise and the beginning of the “Destiny of X” initiative. All-new titles and story arcs kick off in April, but first X Deaths of Wolverine #5 brings Logan’s time-traveling adventures to a climactic conclusion.

Ryan Stegman’s Wolverine has his signature Adamantium claws at the ready. Instead of wearing his signature blue-and-gold or brown-and-gold costumes, Wolverine is depicted wearing blue armor with leg guards reminiscent of Thor. Of course, there’s a good reason for this, as Stegman states he created an in-depth pitch to Marvel that involved Wolverine dying and being resurrected in Asgard. Logan is even standing in front of the World Tree Yggdrasil.

“The concept of this cover was that marvel asked me to draw a futuristic Wolverine,” Stegman said. “I have a pitch for a story for marvel that I haven’t had a ton of time to pursue so I drew it here. The general idea is that Wolverine dies at the beginning of the story. Then the Norns at the base Yggdrasil in Asgard get an urgent warning that they must resurrect this new spirit. But they look at this Logan character’s history and are like, “why this guy? From all we can tell he’s a bad guy”. But the entity that brings him insists that they must because he plays a huge role in the salvation of the entire multiverse. They finally agree to resurrect him in A bubble in Asgard in which they will put him through trials of heroism in order to prove he is worthy of resurrection. Will he make it? Well, I guess if I ever make the book we will find out 😂”

The solicitation for X Deaths of Wolverine #5 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, March 23rd.

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #5 (OF 5)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT



Trading Card Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Omega Spoiler Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Anime Style Variant Cover by TBA • Variant Cover by Mateus Manhanini

Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

THE FUTURE CRASHES INTO THE PRESENT WITH THE SHOWDOWN YOU’LL HAVE TO SEE TO BELIEVE!

WEEK 10 – It’s WOLVERINE versus WOLVERINE?! With the time-traveling mission behind him, the truth will be revealed. But who –

or WHAT – will remain as the OMEGA WOLVERINE?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99