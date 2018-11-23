Hugh Jackman Has Never Seen ‘Game Of Thrones’

It’s a widely known fact that Game of Thrones is now a cultural phenomenon, as the HBO series has surpassed the books in telling the story of A Song of Ice and Fire.

We shouldn’t be surprised to learn that not everyone has seen the television adaptation, nor should we be surprised that superstar actor Hugh Jackman is not concerned with the popular franchise. While speaking with MTV News in a session of rapid-fire questions, Jackman revealed his ignorance of the popular TV series.

When asked if he has a prediction of who will end up on the Iron Throne, Jackman was surprisingly in the dark.

“I don’t know what that is,” Jackman said, before he was told that the Iron Throne comes from Game of Thrones.

“Ah, I’ve never seen it. And I feel so bad about it because my brother-in-law is stunt coordinator on it, and has won a bunch of SAG awards and Emmys, and I feel sorry, really,” Jackman added.

It seems like Jackman has stayed away from major pop culture mainstays since he started portraying Wolverine on the big screen, as Game of Thrones premiered right in the middle of his tenure in the X-Men franchise.

Despite Jackman’s ignorance, many people are still eager to learn how the story ends — except for Jon Snow actor Kit Harington.

“I walked in saying, ‘Don’t tell me, I don’t want to know,’” Harington said to EW. “What’s the point of reading it to myself in my own head when I can listen to people do it and find out with my friends?”

At one point during the read, Harington began to weep. And then he got to the final page, and cried once again.

“Every season, you read at the end of the last script ‘End of Season 1,’ or ‘End of Season 2,’” Harington said. “This read ‘End of Game of Thrones.’” And he wasn’t ready for it.

Other actors also felt the emotional sting, as Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner admitted.

“It was completely overwhelming,” Turner said. “Afterwards I felt numb, and I had to take a walk for hours.”

Daenerys Targaryen actress Emilia Clarke was out with a friend when she received the scripts, and immediately had to cancel her plans.

“I turned to my best mate and was like, ‘Oh my God! I gotta go! I gotta go!’” Clarke said said. “And I completely flipped out… Genuinely the effect it had on me was profound. That sounds insanely pretentious, but I’m an actor, so I’m allowed one pretentious adjective per season.”

That feeling carried over onto the set until the end of filming. The heightened budget led to bigger sets, better costumes, more attention to details, and more intense scenes.

“[Camera] checks take longer, costumes are a bit better, hair and makeup a bit sharper — every choice, every conversation, every attitude has this air of ‘This is it,’” said Clarke. “Everything feels more intense. I had a scene with someone and I turned to him and said, ‘Oh my God, I’m not going to do this ever again,’ and that brings tears to my eyes.”

Game of Thrones‘ final season premieres April 2019, whether Hugh Jackman likes it or not.