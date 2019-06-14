Wolverine Kills Thanos in Impressive Avengers: Infinity War Edit

Avengers: Endgame was shot prior to Disney making a purchase of Fox and its film assets, meaning the X-Men characters were never legally allowed to be a part of Endgame’s productions. They probably would not have been featured, regardless, seeing as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is exemplifying patience when discussing his plans of the characters debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, it’s fun to imagine what it might have been like to see Marvel’s mutant characters alongside the Avengers in Infinity War and Endgame. Thanks to a fun fan edit, we can imagine how Wolverine might have handled Thanos.

Combining footage from the end of Avengers: Infinity War and X3: The Last Stand, a fan has offered up a look at what it might have been like if Thanos tried to use the Infinity Gauntlet to snap Wolverine away from existence. Wolverine’s regenerative abilities became a major factor in this, as the Stones tried to wipe him away, but he quickly pieces himself back together while marching toward the Mad Titan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out th video imagining Wolverine encountering Thanos below.

Following the release of Avengers: Endgame and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, no parties seem to have plans for the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe any time soon.

“I have not had any talks with them about it,” Dark Phoenix writer and director Simon Kinberg said. “Kevin Feige and I go way back to my first X-Men movie actually. He was the producer when I was the co-writer on The Last Stand. We’ve been friends over the years and are also people that root for each other and support each other. I saw him actually. We sat down to catch up. We’ll have a meal every now and then, though obviously, we’ve both been pretty busy over the past however many years. We met just before the Disney merger was made official, so we didn’t talk about any business. We actually spent most of the time talking about Twilight Zone. But it was fun. It was cool.”

Are you ready to see the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter.

Avengers: Endgame and X-Men: Dark Phoenix are now playing in theaters.