This Should Be the MCU Wolverine Costume After Disney Buys Fox

Wolverine is a major lynchpin of the X-Men franchise, and now that the deal for Disney to acquire 20th Century Fox’s assets has been approved by both studios, Wolverine is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! One artist has created some concept art that depicts the perfect Wolverine costume for the MCU:

Senior Concept artist James Holland created these outfits for Wolverine according to the following parameters:

“Wolverine X-Force/Brown & Gold costume concept.

meant to fit into Avengers Cinematic Universe.

as if SHIELD created the suit for Wolverine to track Windigo or Hulk.

Mask has built in red thermal lens (for tracking at night)”

This concept art fits into a logical framework for how Wolverine could actually be introduced into the MCU. No matter how the universe is retconned to explain the existence of mutants, it would make sense that S.H.I.E.L.D. would be “in the know” about the existence of mutants – especially those in the Weapon X program. Using someone like Wolverine as an asset for tracking down and/or taking out dangerous superpowered individuals is a nice callback to Logan’s Marvel Comics debut in Incredible Hulk 180 -181, where he was a Canadian agent sent to track down Hulk, when it was mistakenly believed that Hulk was stalking the Candian wilderness (it was supernatural villain Wendigo). The face is looks conspicuously like Joaquin Phoenix, which is a pretty interesting choice, actually, and the X-Force uniform is included, for Wolvy’s darker covert missions and assassinations.

As for the costume? It’s a nice combination of an ode to the classic yellow-and-brown Wolverine costume, while also still taking enough of a departure to fit the aesthetic of a a uniform from an official military organization, like S.H.I.E.L.D., and the purpose of covert wilderness tracking. The boots are probably the biggest departure that fans would take issue with – though trying to recreate Wolverine’s signature “V” shaped boots onsreen in live-action, probably would look right.

Right now, fans are excited for all the possibilities of new Marvel movies that come with the Fox deal, and Wolverine is no doubt a pivotal character that can fit into more than a few of them – as he does within Marvel Comics. We’ll likely start to see more certain angles for how the Fox Marvel Universe will merge with the MCU, once Avengers 4 hits theaters.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on Digital HD on July 31 and on Blu-ray on August 14th. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.