Marvel Confirms New Wolverine Series

The Hunt for Wolverine may be coming to an end, but fans won’t have to go long without a proper Marvel Comics Wolverine series in their lives.

Marvel Comics has not officially announced a new Wolverine series as of yet, but it did today announce Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends #1, the issue that will bring the currently ongoing Hunt for Wolverine storyline to a close.

Dead Ends goes on sale in August and the solicitation text for the issue includes a line that confirms that a new Wolverine #1 will go on sale in September with the line “And how does it lead into next month’s WOLVERINE #1?” Here’s the full solicitation text:

“HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: DEAD ENDS #1

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

variant COVER by DALE KEOWN

variant COVER by Olivier Coipel

RETURN OF THE FANTASTIC FOUR VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

THE HUNT IS OVER.

The hunt for Wolverine is over… Now the time has come to put the pieces together and see what was learned. Kitty Pryde, Daredevil, Tony Stark and Sabretooth may have found what they were looking for…but it wasn’t what they expected. Where has Wolverine been? What has he been doing? And how does it lead into next month’s WOLVERINE #1?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99″

Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends #1 comes from writer Charles Soule (Hunt For Wolverine, Death of Wolverine) and artist Ramon Rosanas (Phoenix Resurrection: The Return of Jean Grey) The issue ties together the story that began in The Hunt for Wolverine #1 and that continues in the four currently ongoing Hunt for Wolverine miniseries – Hunt for Wolverine: Adamantium Agenda, Hunt for Wolverine: Claws of a Killer, Hunt for Wolverine: Mystery in Madripoor, and Hunt for Wolverine: Weapon Lost.

“The four Hunt For Wolverine miniseries all follow different threads in pursuit of our pointy-fisted friend, and each comes to a conclusion with different pieces of the puzzle,” teased Marvel’s X-Men editor Jordan D. White in a press release. “With Dead Ends, the players assemble to bring those puzzle together and see what they learned… but they might not like what they find.”

Wolverine has been dead since 2014 when he sacrificed his life in the Soule-written miniseries Death of Wolverine. Since the new series has not been officially announced, there is still no word on who the creative team will be.

Are you excited for a new Wolverine ongoing series? Let us know in the comments!