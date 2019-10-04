The King’s Man Director Reveals What He’d Do to Get Taron Egerton the MCU Wolverine Role

The Kingsman franchise is getting the prequel treatment with the release of The King’s Man next year, which will be the latest installment of franchise from writer / director Matthew Vaughn. Before Kingsman became his focus, Vaughn broke out into the mainstream by directing the X-Men reboot X-Men: First Class, as well as crafting the story for hit the sequel film, X-Men: Days of Future Past. As the X-Men now sit in wait for their big reboot within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been debating who should take on the X-Men roles in the MCU. Well, Matthew Vaughn has his own ideas for who could play the MCU version of Wolverine, and it’s none other than his Kingsman star, Taron Egerton!

Here’s what Vaughn had to say about supporting Taron Egerton for the MCU Wovlerine role, while speaking to ComicBook.com during the Kingsman press interviews at New York Comic-Con 2019:

“God yeah. I mean, yeah why not? Listen, I would ask for Mr. Jackman’s blessing and permission because Hugh is the man, and if I ended up doing another ‘X-Men’ and get Wolverine, actually whomever I cast I’d only do it with Hugh’s blessing.”

So there you have it: Vaughn himself would be behind the idea of Egerton as Wolverine, but he clearly puts the ball in the court of Hugh Jackman, with those comments about getting the Logan star’s blessing. Jackman was the onscreen Wolverine from 2000 – 2017, and no one has ever even broached the subject of someone else playing Wolverine onscreen – but that inevitable time is quickly approaching.

As for Egerton: after coming off his highly-acclaimed role as Elton John in Rocketman, it seems like the young actor can tackle just about anything. Seeing him play Wolverine would be interesting; he arguably has a more comic-accurate physique for Logan than Jackman did, and Kingsman proved he definitely has the attitude and edge (and action chops) to pull of a bruiser-killer Wolverine who still has wit and humor to spare.

The King’s Man hits theaters on February 14, 2020.

