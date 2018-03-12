‘Wolverine: The Long Night’ Debuts

Marvel and Stitcher have officially released the first two episodes of Wolverine: The Long Night, Marvel’s first scripted podcast, on Stitcher Premium.

Wolverine: The Long Night is a 10-episode series releasing weekly on Stitcher Premium. The entire series will be released on other podcast platforms in the fall.

Wolverine: The Long Night is a mystery story that incorporates the fantastical elements of the Marvel Universe. Here’s a synopsis of the story provided by Stitcher:

It follows agents Sally Pierce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Tad Marshall (Ato Essandoh) as they arrive in the fictional town of Burns, Alaska, to investigate a series of murders and quickly discover the town lives in fear of a serial killer. The agents team up with deputy Bobby Reid (Andrew Keenan-Bolger) to investigate their main suspect, Logan (Richard Armitage).Their search leads them on a fox hunt through the mysterious and corrupt town.

“This is a story about deception, unreliability, identity, atonement, and man in the wild and the wild in man,” said Ben Percy, whose comics work include Nightwing, Green Arrow, and Teen Titans, in a press release. “Every character has a secret. Every scene has a question mark at the end of it. And I can’t wait for you to hear the phenomenal actors who have brought the story to life — and the next-level sound design that make this audio drama like nothing you’ve ever heard. SNIKT!”

The production team of Wolverine: The Long Night also includes Brendan Baker (Love & Radio), and sound designer Chloe Prasinos (Reply All). Daniel Fink of Marvel and Jenny Radelet of Stitcher are producing the series.

“It’s been an honor to work with Marvel, Stitcher, and our entire cast and production crew to bring Wolverine’s story into audio,” said Baker. “I’m so proud of what we’ve made together, and can’t wait to finally share it—with Marvel fans and podcast fans alike. So put on a nice pair of headphones, close your eyes, and experience this Marvel story where you create the pictures in your mind.”

“We are excited to officially launch Wolverine: The Long Night and bring a truly unique storytelling experience to our fans,” said Dan Silver, vice president, head of platforms and content for Marvel New Media. “We are thrilled with the enthusiasm for this project from our fans and the podcast community, and look forward to exploring the medium in the future.”

Wolverine: The Long Night Chapters 1 and 2 are now available on Stitcher Premium.

