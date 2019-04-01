‘God of War’ Designer Sketches Up How Wolverine Could Look in MCU

Now that The Walt Disney Company owns 21st Century Fox and its assets, it’s but a matter of time before the X-Men and Fantastic Four end up appearing in Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe. Being one of the most popular characters to ever be born into the Marvel Comics mythos, one would think Wolverine would be one of the first mutants introduced to the shared entertainment universe. Now, thanks to concept art maestro Raf Grassetti, fans have a solid look at how Wolverine could look in the MCU.

The concept artist behind God of War and this astonishing Nova fan art, Grassetti shared an image with Wolverine, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, and Spider-Man as they could look as the MCU pushes into Phase 4. Wolverine’s look is much more Earthy, using his classic yellow and brown costume in place of the iconic blue and yellow suit fans might most commonly associate with him.

Though it has yet to be revealed how the X-Men will be added to the MCU, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously expressed excitement at the “hundreds” of new character he and his colleagues will be able to work with now.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” Feige previously said. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

