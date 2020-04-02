Wolverine’s Pet Wolverine Is The Team’s New Bumblebee

There is plenty to love about All-New Wolverine, but one of the most charming parts is Jonathan the wolverine, and somehow he just got even better.

Spoilers incoming for All-New Wolverine #24, so if you haven’t read the issue you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who aren’t familiar, Jonathan is Laura and Gabby’s pet wolverine, an actual wolverine that Gabby takes everywhere and has become a crucial part of the team. Jonathan was originally given to Gabby by Squirrel Girl, who rescued him from a lab that was performing experiments on him. Now he wears a mask and throws himself into the mix whenever either of the two heroes are in danger.

If that sounds a little like Bumblee from the Transformers film franchise a bit (behavior wise, as opposed to wolverine with a mask, uh, wise), you’d be right, but the two get even more in common by issue’s end.

All-New Wolverine #24 puts readers into the thick of things as Wolverine and the Guardians of the Galaxy attempt to stop the new Brood Queen from getting off the planet and spreading the swarm even further. A Brood Queen is one of the more deadly entities in the galaxy, let alone when she is inhabiting the abilities of Wolverine’s charge Gabby.

Wolverine won’t stop trying to save her though, even after the previous fight took out Jonathan, their lovable (and literal) pet wolverine. Since then he’s been recovering on the Guardians ship, the Milano.

The Guardians (mainly Rocket if we’re being honest) devise a plan to just blow up the moon the Brood have taken over. Wolverine goes off plan though to try one last time to save Gabby after the Brood Queen calls Laura out by name.

When Laura confronts her, the Queen is struggling to maintain control, and when the claws come out she ends up taking down other Brood near her. The Brood Queen implodes, with Gabby emerging covered in Brood guts. Laura then takes her back to the ship, where Gabby runs to Jonathan’s side.

When she asks Rocket if he’s okay, Rocket tells her to “ask him yourself. I got sick of trying to guess what he was saying, so I stuck a universal translator on him.”

Gabby asks Jonathan if he can understand her, to which Jonathan replies “Yes. Thank you. You and angry one. Thank you. Save me. Give me home. Liking me.”

Yeah, if you thought it couldn’t get more adorable, he goes on to say “Will die for you. Also, am hungry.”

So Jonathan can now speak full-time thanks to that universal translator, and it brought to mind Michael Bay’s take on Bumblebee in the Transformers movie franchise. In that version, Bumblebee is given a radio for a voicebox and communicates through the ever-changing dial with his human companions.

Granted, Jonathan can actually speak words here, but there is a similar feel to how they interact with their and defend their friends given their limited communication, and honestly, it’s just one more reason to love All-New Wolverine.

Not that you needed any, but a new one never hurts right? You can find the spoiler images in the gallery.

All-New Wolverine #24 is in stores now.