Marvel and DC Stars React to World Cup Finals

For the last month, the 2018 FIFA World Cup captivated the attention of the entire globe, culminating in this weekend’s final match between France and Croatia. With France taking home the top prize, everywhere you looked on social media, you’d see people having passionate reactions to the results.

The stars of your favorite Marvel and DC Comics properties also joined in on the celebrations, sharing updates with their fans about the exciting conclusion to the weeks of exciting games, from enjoying France’s win to mourning Croatia’s defeat to merely sharing their excitement at the event taking place at all.

Scroll down to see what the stars of Marvel and DC were saying about the highly-anticipated event!

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Star Evangeline Lilly

‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell

I suck at tweeting about sports. https://t.co/auSnP5xUb1 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) July 15, 2018

‘Arrow’ Star Colin Donnell

Find you someone who will hug with the same warmth and compassion Macron has hugged EVERY SINGLE PERSON ON BOTH THE FRENCH AND CROATION SIDE. #WorldCupFinal ? — COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) July 15, 2018

‘Arrow’ Star Echo Kellum

F.F.F I’m so freaking happy!!! Been waiting so long for this!! Raise a glass! #WorldCupFinals #FrancevsCroatia pic.twitter.com/9auH8V4h3U — Echo Kellum (@EchoK) July 15, 2018

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Star Tala Ashe

‘Supergirl’ Star Mehcad brooks

Congratulations ??????!!!!!!! — Mehcad Brooks (@MehcadBrooks) July 16, 2018

‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ Star Dove Cameron