Iron Man Cameos in New ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Trailer

Fans were talking up the appearance of every Disney Princess ahead of the new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, but they got more than they bargained for when some Marvel and Star Wars also made some surprise cameos.

Early on in the trailer, when Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) first make their way to the vast expanse of the internet, they ask a search engine named KnowsMore (Alan Tudyk) to show them a website that’s “super intense and really nuts.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two characters are transported to Oh My Disney, a site that’s home to all kinds of various Disney-owned properties. This includes Star Wars, The Muppets, Pixar Animation, and Marvel Comics. It’s here that Ralph and Vanellope have a run in with Iron Man himself.

While Vanellope is talking to Eeyore (yes, that Eeyore), she is quickly scooped up by what looks like a rocket, and flown over to an area of the site that belongs to Marvel. As the object flies across the screen, you can see that it’s not a rocket at all, but actually Iron Man in the flesh.

As you can see in the photo below, the Marvel area features an enormous hand from the Iron Man suit, as well as Captain America’s Vibranium shield, and Thor’s mighty hammer, Mjolnir.

In addition to the Marvel area, there is also a section of the site dedicated to Star Wars, another one of Disney’s most profitable franchises. The area boasts models of the Death Star and Millennium Falcon on the front. Two other ships can also be seen chasing one another toward that part of the site after Iron Man flies by.

Vanellope must spend some time in a restricted area of the site, because she’s chased down by a group of Stormtroopers in the next scene of the trailer. This is what leads her to find cover behind a door to a “restricted area.” It’s here that she crosses paths with all of the Disney Princesses.

While Disney has made a big deal out of the inclusion of the various princesses, there has been no word as to whether or not some of the other Marvel characters could pop up or have any speaking lines. For now though, a short cameo from Iron Man will have to do.

Are you excited to see Wreck-It Ralph 2? What did you think of the trailer? Share your thoughts by dropping a note in the comment section below.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is set to hit theaters on November 21.