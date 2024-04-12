X-Men '97: New Retro Commercial Showcases Hasbro Products

X-Men '97 continues to blow fans away with their excellent episodes, but the fun isn't stopping there. The new show picks up right where X-Men: The Animated Series left off when it came to an end after five seasons in 1997, so Marvel Studios has been leaning into the '90s nostalgia. They've been releasing ads that are very of the era, including Saturday morning-style commercials for toys that tie in with the show. Today, a new ad dropped for the X-Men '97 Hasbro products.

"Commercial break! Become a part of the team with all-new @Hasbro products inspired by Marvel Animation's #XMen97, now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Marvel shared on Instagram. You can check out the ad below:

X-Men '97 Producer Explains Why Retro Setting Was Major Advantage:

ComicBook.com's Phaze Zero podcast recently spoke with producer Brad Winderbaum, and he explained why setting the show in 1997 was an advantage.

"Well, actually, it was kind of liberating to be able to stay in the 90s," Winderbaum began. "It allowed us to go places that we could just do what we want. To be so iterative. Things that we couldn't do if we were more MCU adjacent like What If...? is. I mean, What If...? is like we're literally remixing the MCU. So, it's harder to introduce characters. Because you want to see them in live-action. Although, we do see Bill Foster as Giant Man in the second season. That's new!"

Original X-Men: The Animated Series cast members Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), and Christopher Britton (Mister Sinister) reprise their roles from the '90s series; returning cast members Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), Chris Potter (Gambit), Alyson Court (Jubilee), and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler) voice new characters.

Why Was Beau DeMayo Fired From X-Men '97?

As fans were gearing up for the release of X-Men '97, the surprising news broke that showrunner Beau DeMayo had been fired from the series. Details of his firing have remained under wraps, but Brad Winderbaum recently addressed the news in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I can't talk about the details," Winderbaum explained. "But I can say that Beau had real respect and passion for these characters and wrote what I think are excellent scripts that really the rest of the team were able to draw inspiration from [to] build this amazing show that's on screen." When asked if he would consider what happened with DeMayo as a "firing" as had been the wording used in the press, Winderbaum added, "I don't. 'We parted ways' is the best way I could say."

X-Men '97 releases new episodes on Wednesdays.