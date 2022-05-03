X-Men '97 Writer Reveals If Animated Series Is MCU Cannon

✖

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves into Phase 4 and beyond, Marvel Studios has opened up a branch of its studio dedicated entirely to streaming. The outfit debuted its first animated series with What If...? last year, a series residing entirely within the canon of the overarching franchise. In fact, one of the characters appearing in that particular animated series is said to be making their live-action debut this week during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On the release slate for Marvel Studios also happens to be X-Men '97, a direct continuation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series of the 1990s.

Since that series is a continuation, would it still be considered as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? That would then, of course, make The Animated Series canon as well. According to a wide-ranging interview with The Direct, '97 head writer Beau DeMayo says fans will simply have to tune in to the series to find out.

"The one thing I can say towards that is, I know sometimes we say, No comment,' and it's like, 'They're just being obstinate,'" the Moon Knight alumnus told the website. "I'm gonna go with no comment here because part of the surprise will be finding that out when you experience the show."

He added, "I can't speak to marketing, but I think there is a degree of—you will be asking that question."

Longtime Marvel Studios producer Brad Winderbaum now serves as the head of Marvel Studios Animation and when we last spoke with him, he said the outfit's plans would "blow viewer's minds."

"I mean, you're completely unbounded from any sort of rules, which is both the most exciting and the most daunting thing about it, because then you have to create your own rules," he continued. "But I mean, it really is, in many ways, the purest interpretation of the imagination of the people behind it. There's an element of chaos in all things. There's an element of chaos in animation. Certainly a major factor in live action. Filmmaking is chaos. And how things don't go as planned and how you end up ultimately with a whole different set of tools than you thought you had going in. In an animation, kind of get to work with this infinite canvas where anything you want can be achieved. And if you can conceive it, you can do it. If you can dream it, you can do it."

X-Men '97 has yet to set a release date.

