X-Men Star Brian Cox Open to Reprising Stryker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

While 2000’s X-Men helped introduce movie audiences to the idea of superpowered mutants, many fans consider the sequel, X2: X-Men United, to be the superior entry into the franchise. Having already established the premise of the world, the sequel allowed the roster of characters to expand, with one of the more compelling new characters being Brian Cox‘s William Stryker. The Stryker character made multiple subsequent appearances in films like X-Men Origins: Wolverine and X-Men: Days of Future Past, but he was played by different performers. With the X-Men now being embraced by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cox isn’t ruling out a return to the role.

“I’m always open, you never close any door down, especially if it’s enjoyable,” Cox confirmed to ComicBook.com in regards to a possible return. “And certainly, the X-Men film, because I was only in the one, was really enjoyable.”

He added, “I would revisit any time, because I just like that working atmosphere. It was a good atmosphere.”

Danny Huston went on to play the character in X-Men Origins, while Don Creech played him in X-Men: First Class and with Josh Helman playing him in Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse. With the character seemingly being killed at the end of X2, we had ruled out Cox’s return at any point, though the X-Men’s upcoming entrance into the MCU will allow the characters to be entirely reinvented, potentially allowing the actor to reprise the role in a new canon.

First rumblings of Disney acquiring the rights to the X-Men and 20th Century Fox’s long list of Marvel characters emerged back in 2017, with the deal only finally closing earlier this year. At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige avoided detailing any plans with the characters, though he has regularly expressed his excitement at having access to the heroes.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” Feige previously detailed. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

