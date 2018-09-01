X-Men Writer Says Goodbye to the Franchise

One of the most significant voices in Marvel’s X-Men franchise for the past several years is saying goodbye to the characters.

Cullen Bunn has been involved in the X-Men line since 2014. Now, he’s announced that he’s officially put that work behind him.

“Well, after Magneto, Uncanny X-Men, Civil War II: X-Men, X-Men Blue and a bunch of single issues and such, I’m archiving my X-Men files,” Bunn tweeted. “Thanks to the X-fans for the support! It’s meant a lot! I’m gonna miss these mutants!”

Well, after MAGNETO, UNCANNY X-MEN, CIVIL WAR II: X-MEN, X-MEN BLUE and a bunch of single issues and such, I’m archiving my X-Men files. Thanks to the X-fans for the support! It’s meant a lot! I’m gonna miss these mutants! #xmen pic.twitter.com/ncnQl3KAt7 — Cullen Bunn (@cullenbunn) August 30, 2018

Bunn’s time working on the X-Men will come to an end later this month in X-Men Blue #36, the final issue of the series.

Bunn is also leaving behind a more specific character, Deadpool. Bunn has written several fan-favorite Deadpool miniseries, but it seems Deadpool: Assassin will be his last.

So long, Deadpool! Thanks for all the fun over the years! I’ll miss ya, pal! pic.twitter.com/OTIByRAMNY — Cullen Bunn (@cullenbunn) August 29, 2018

Bunn isn’t leaving the Marvel Universe behind entirely. He’s currently writing the soon-to-debut Asgardians of the Galaxy series. The book is spinning out of the events of Infinity Wars and seems to be a spiritual successor to Bunn’s previous series Fearless Defenders.

Bunn also has several creator-owned series, including recent release Bone Parish and Cold Spots.

Bunn’s time writing the X-Men began with 2014’s Magneto ongoing series. The story he began there about the mutant “Master of Magnetism” became the thread that tied together all Bunn’s X-Men work.

After Magneto ended with Secret Wars, Bunn went on to write Uncanny X-Men, which found Magneto leading his own, darker version of the X-Men. Bunn also wrote Civil War II: X-Men, a Marvel event tie-in that saw Magneto taking the fight to the Inhumans. After the ResurrXion relaunch, Bunn began writing X-Men Blue. The series saw Magneto become the mentor to the young, time-displaced original five X-Men. It was later revealed that the real reason Magneto had taken in the young X-Men was so that they could help keep him from reverting to his villainous ways.

The climax of Bunn’s Magneto saga seemed to come in last week’s X-Men Blue #34, which revealed Magneto’s new Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Bunn will wrap up his original X-Men story in the remaining two issue of X-Men Blue.

What do you think of Cullen Bunn‘s X-Men work? Are you sad to see him go? Let us know in the comments!

X-Men Blue #35 and X-Men Blue #36 both go on sale in September.

