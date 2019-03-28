‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Cast Can’t Stop Making Fun of Each Other in New Clip

James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain dish about all things #DarkPhoenix. pic.twitter.com/DXXMyhrql0 — X-Men Movies (@XMenMovies) March 27, 2019

The X-Men are facing an end of an era with their latest film, as the mutants will be going up against one of their fiercest foes — who is also one of their own — in Dark Phoenix. While the film might be the last before the franchise is rebooted as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will still serve as an epic adaptation of the fan-favorite comic storyline.

The cast of X-Men: Dark Phoenix are having a blast with each other, on what’s possibly their last film together. Check out the video above to see them quizzed about their co-stars and details of the new Marvel movie.

Dark Phoenix will serve as the conclusion to a long-running franchise, which began in 2000 with the popular superhero film X-Men. That movie, along with Blade, helped kickstart a new wave of Marvel movies that eventually led to the current popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s only fitting that the franchise will now become a part of the multi-billion dollar grossing series of films.

Longtime producer and first time director Simon Kinberg spoke at CCXP last year about the film, revealing that serves as an end and a beginning to the franchise that’s been running for nearly 20 years.

“I see it as a new chapter,” Kinberg told the audience at the convention. “I see it as taking the franchise in a different direction tonally. And that doesn’t mean that the next one will have the same tone, it just means that the next one can have a different tone. I think for many years, the X-Men, Bryan [Singer] really transformed the superhero genre in 2000 or 2001 when the first one came out. That’s almost 20 years ago. It is a long time ago. And at that time, superhero movies were not wildly popular, actually. There had been a few failures in the mid-90s, and there hadn’t been a lot of superhero movies, if any, around that time and X-Men sort of was revolutionary in its moment.”

Kinberg added, “But that was 20 years ago and I think, I really felt like it time to really change the look, the feel, the tone, the vibe of these movies. And that doesn’t mean this is the one going forward, it just means that if it’s me or whoever directs the next one, you can make it different, and you have to make it different.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on June 7th.

