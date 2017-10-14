‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Wraps Filming

With three new X-Men films set for release next year, this week has seen a lot of progress on all of the productions.

After the release of the first teaser of The New Mutants and the news that Deadpool 2 finished filming, director Simon Kinberg revealed X-Men: Dark Phoenix has also wrapped principal photography.

Check out his post on Instagram below:

That's a wrap. #darkphoenix #xmenmovies 11.2.18

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is the fourth installment in the series of mutant-focused films set in the past, and is the seventh proper X-Men film altogether. Picking up after the events of X-Men: Apocalypse, the film is set to focus on Sophie Turner‘s portrayal of Jean Grey as she deals with the devastating cosmic power known as the Phoenix Force.

This will be Kinberg’s directorial debut, though he has served as producer on all of the X-Men movies since X-Men: The Last Stand (except for The Wolverine).

Sophie Turner also posted a photo a few days ago featuring her and Kinberg, indicating that she had already wrapped on the project.

Simon Kinberg ladies and gents… my partner in crime and in movie-making. Miss you already. 📸 @cupofjoe A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

The movie also features Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, Nicholas Hoult, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, and James McAvoy reprising their franchise roles. Jessica Chastain has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role, heavily rumored to be the film’s antagonist.

Though she hasn’t been confirmed, Olivia Munn previously hinted that she would be returning to play Psylocke in the new film, which she hinted could be the beginning of a new series.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to say,” said Munn in an interview with Collider. “I’m supposed to be vague. That’s my answer. I’m horrible at this. It’s like a two-parter, this movie. That’s more than I’ve said in general. I don’t know why people have to be so secretive.”

She also discussed working with Kinberg, praising his work on the franchise.

“I love Simon Kinberg,” Munn said. “He’s such a visionary. We’re all so close. Anytime that you’re working on a project where everyone hangs out and they’re close, it’s a breeding ground for great content and a great experience. I think Simon is gonna kill it. He’s gonna do such a fantastic job with it.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is scheduled to hit theaters November 2, 2018.