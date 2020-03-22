Many X-Men Fans Are Experiencing Dark Phoenix for the First Time for Its HBO Debut

Nearly a year after its release, Dark Phoenix has hit streaming. Over the weekend, the 20th Century Fox production has been added to HBO streaming services and many are getting their first look at the widely-panned feature. As such, we’ve compiled some of the reactions here so you can get a general sense of what people have been saying. As you might expect, it’s pretty on-par with what critiques and fans said immediately after the film hit theaters last June. With a few positive tweets sprinkled amongst heaps and heaps of negative tweets, little light shines through from the people that legitimately enjoyed the last “main” X-Men movie from Fox before its assets were purchased by Disney.

The Simon Kinberg joint only ended up making $252.4 million at the box office against a reported production budget of $200 million. Typical Hollywood accounting suggests a movie needs to at least make twice its production budget to break even to account for the advertising and publicity associated with marketing said movie. That means it’s totally plausible the movie ended up losing upwards of $150 million, if not more.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the sudden resurgence of Dark Phoenix. What’d you think of the latest X-Men flick? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Good Boy

I watched Dark Phoenix tonight. It was bad. The best part was when my dog perked up at the dog barking in the beginning, then he barked at the TV for 5 mins demanding to know what happens to that dog. — Jared Jesulaitis (@JaredOn1017) March 22, 2020

How About Game of Thrones?

Currently watching X-Men: Dark Phoenix and I just want to let it be known that I love Sophie Turner and #GameOfThrones is one of the top 10 tv shows of all time. Thanks. — Juice (@thewittyafro) March 22, 2020

Still Not Watching Tho

Magneto Is GOAT

Dark Phoenix sucked, but this scene didn’t(Michael Fassbender as Magneto is the 🐐): pic.twitter.com/pWXtfTRkrc — Joseph (@BuckeyevsTworld) March 22, 2020

Best Scene EVER!

Dark Phoenix still has one of the best marvel movie scenes in history regardless if you like it or not pic.twitter.com/6SoPAIqk8O — Cootaman (@bigworm215) March 22, 2020

NO SEATBELTS?!

Literally 30 seconds into X-Men Dark Phoenix and I wanna turn it off because NO ONE WORE SEATBELTS IN 1975. pic.twitter.com/pLSWTCOvkr — Zak Knutson (@kingkongzak) March 22, 2020

Amateur Hour?!