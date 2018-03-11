‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’: Tye Sheridan Says Jean Grey Goes Crazy

Tye Sheridan is at SXSW promoting his new films Ready Player One and Friday’s Child, but he’ll appear later this year as Scott Summers, Cyclops of the X-Men, in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Sheridan says the film is not your typical superhero fare.

Speaking to The Wrap, Sheridan said X-Men: Dark Phoenix is more of a drama than a superhero movie.

“Jean goes crazy in the movie,” Sheridan says. “Well, Cyclops doesn’t think she’s going crazy; Cyclops just thinks she’s gotta work some stuff out. It’s interesting, the drama in the movie. We treated this movie as much more of a drama versus a superhero film.”

Sheridan’s co-star Sophie Turner, who plays Jean Grey, has made similar comments in the past, saying that X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be a genre-defying film.

“We are revolutionizing it. We wanted to create a whole new genre of superhero movie,” Turner told Empire, adding that the film is a “dark, gritty drama.”

She continued, “[Director Simon Kinberg] has been the brain behind X-Men for years, and it’s really exciting to have what feels like one of our own rise up and take hold of the franchise and direct it in the way that he sees it. I have to say he’s one of the best directors I’ve ever worked with. He’s so passionate and collaborative.”

Sheridan and Turner both became a part of the X-Men movies cast in X-Men: Apocalypse, where they both debuted as young versions of Cyclops and Jean Grey, two of Marvel’s best-known mutants. When Cyclops and Jean suit up again later this year, it looks like they’ll have some new costumes, as revealed by photos from the X-Men: Dark Phoenix set.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is an adaptation of “The Dark Phoenix Saga,” the X-Men’s most iconic story.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on November 2nd. Other upcoming X-Men movies include Deadpool 2 on May 18th, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019. That should just be the start though since Fox is planning to release three X-Men movies a year for the next several years.