Marvel

‘X-Men’ Fans Question Why Storm is Holding an Umbrella in ‘Dark Phoenix’ Trailer

The first trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix has introduced its fair share of unanswered questions — […]

By

The first trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix has introduced its fair share of unanswered questions — but one particular detail seems to have grabbed fans’ attention.

One of the trailer’s sequences shows some sort of funeral scene, where Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and the X-Men are standing around a burial plot. It appears to be raining during the scene, which leads several of the X-Men to hold umbrellas — including Ororo Munroe/Storm (Alexandra Shipp).

Videos by ComicBook.com

As many have been quick to point out – as they did when photos of the funeral scene were first released – it seems pretty weird for Storm to need to hold an umbrella, seeing as her powers stem from an ability to control the weather. Sure, there could be plenty of valid reasons why Storm wouldn’t want to use her powers, but the visual detail of it all has rubbed some fans the wrong way. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Why?

Confusion

Details, Please

A Good Analogy

A Few Possibilities

A More Positive Reaction

Even Dads Are Confused

Ready for Marvel Studios

A Theory

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts