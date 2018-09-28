‘X-Men’ Fans Question Why Storm is Holding an Umbrella in ‘Dark Phoenix’ Trailer

The first trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix has introduced its fair share of unanswered questions — but one particular detail seems to have grabbed fans’ attention.

One of the trailer’s sequences shows some sort of funeral scene, where Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and the X-Men are standing around a burial plot. It appears to be raining during the scene, which leads several of the X-Men to hold umbrellas — including Ororo Munroe/Storm (Alexandra Shipp).

Videos by ComicBook.com

As many have been quick to point out – as they did when photos of the funeral scene were first released – it seems pretty weird for Storm to need to hold an umbrella, seeing as her powers stem from an ability to control the weather. Sure, there could be plenty of valid reasons why Storm wouldn’t want to use her powers, but the visual detail of it all has rubbed some fans the wrong way. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Why?

why is storm holding an umbrella when her power is literally to control the weather please tell me how this makes sense — chaos theorist (@richardriders) September 27, 2018

Confusion

Details, Please

i will need a detailed explanation as to why Storm feels the need to use a frigging umbrella in the rain. https://t.co/RWidAErZLc — Demola (@aegonthefirst_) September 27, 2018

A Good Analogy

All I’m saying is Storm wouldn’t hold an umbrella. She wouldn’t protect herself from the thing that IS HER POWER. That’s like Iceman wearing a jacket cuz it’s cold outside. — House of Lak-El (@multiTASKmedium) September 28, 2018

A Few Possibilities

This was pointed out months ago but having Storm, who can control the weather, holding an umbrella…like…why?



If she’s causing it to rain cause she’s up set (funeral) then she wouldn’t hold an umbrella. If she’s not causing it to rain, why is she not shielding everyone else? — Darth Kriss (@insanityreport) September 27, 2018

A More Positive Reaction

My favourite thing to come out of the #DarkPhoenix trailer is Storm using an umbrella pic.twitter.com/LcOTNHXsvn — Joe Balfour (@BalfourJ) September 27, 2018

Even Dads Are Confused

I asked my dad if he’s watching a movie where Storm is using an umbrella. “No. I may watch it on tv in a year or two” https://t.co/kgJg866uez — Fujiko Mine (@MalikaNgozi) September 27, 2018

Ready for Marvel Studios

Storm having an umbrella in the #DarkPhoenix trailer pretty much sums up the whole X-men Franchise.



Since 2000. — Canon is My Mistress (@PhenomBlak) September 27, 2018

A Theory