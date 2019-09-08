Comcast Is Promoting Dark Phoenix as an X-Men Fan’s Worst Nightmare

When it debuted in theaters earlier this year, many regarded X-Men: Dark Phoenix to be a lackluster end to Fox’s Marvel franchise, and it looks like that is carrying through even to the film’s home release. A photo of the film’s listing on Xfinity, Comcast‘s on-demand channel, recently made the rounds online. In the listing, Comcast proclaims that Dark Phoenix is simply “an X-Men fan’s worst nightmare.”

This is the actual way that Xfinity is advertising #DarkPhoenix pic.twitter.com/IEVxIhhXtu — Adam Reck @ NYCC for Battle of the Atom (@arthurstacy) September 8, 2019

Given the fact that this is the same company that recently used Avengers: Endgame‘s listing to lampoon Sony and Marvel’s split over Spider-Man, this kind of frankness probably isn’t too much of a surprise. Even then, calling the disappointing film fans’ “worst nightmare” certainly is a choice.

Dark Phoenix, which drew inspiration from the comic book storyline of the same name, centered around Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) coming to terms with her new cosmic power. In the process, the film sought out to be a conclusion of the many years of X-Men movies thus far.

“I approach this movie as the culmination of 20 years of storytelling, of living with the X-Men for all this time and watching this family come together, and this movie is the movie that challenged that family and tears them apart in a new way,” director Simon Kinberg told ComicBook.com before the film’s release. “And so I imagined it as the culmination, and I even pitched it to the studio, as this is the culmination of this cycle of X-Men stories. Which there will be more X-Men movies in the future no doubt, but this particular cycle with this cast, it felt like it was time to do kind of what Game of Thrones has done, what Endgame has done, really see them challenged in a new way and sort of survive and go off into the sunset.”

Ultimately, it doesn’t seem as if audiences resonated with the franchise’s conclusion, as the film was quickly regarded to be a box office bomb.

“It clearly is a movie that didn’t connect with audiences that didn’t see it, it didn’t connect enough with audiences that did see it. So that’s on me,” Kinberg said in a previous interview. “I loved making the movie, and I loved the people I made the movie with.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is now available on Digital. it will be released on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 17th.