New ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Promo Poster Revealed

20th Century Fox has revealed the first official promotional material for its next Marvel movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

The teaser poster was revealed at a licensing expo taking place in Las Vegas. The simple black poster features the Dark Phoenix logo in gray – which is simply the words “Dark Phoenix” with the “X” circled – and seems to confirm the rumor that began spreading at CinemaCon that the movie will not actually carry “X-Men” in its title.

Le premier poster promotionnel pour #XMenDarkPhoenix a été dévoilé lors de la @licensingexpo et semble confirmer la théorie voulant que la mention #Xmen disparaisse du titre, même si rien n’est officiel – #Marvel #LicensingExpo pic.twitter.com/NhNUJafRCP — Alcoomics (@_Alcoomics) May 22, 2018

There has been a lot of discussion and rumor surrounding Dark Phoenix. One of those rumors says this will be the last X-Men movie before Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox is finalized and the franchise can be rebooted as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though Fox is reportedly still planning to release three X-Men movies a year for the next several years.

The film’s release date was delayed several months due to reshoots. While reshoots on big budget films like Dark Phoenix are pretty typical, the significant delay was due to having to navigate the busy schedules of its stars, such as lead actress Sophie Turner, who plays Jean Grey, and who had to return to work Sansa Stark on the final season of Game of Thrones.

Dark Phoenix is the directorial debut of X-Men franchise producer and writer Simon Kinberg (though he did direct a scene in Deadpool 2). 20th Century has been quite secretive about Dark Phoenix so far. Set photos revealed that the X-Men will new costumes inspired by Frank Quitely’s early 2000s designs from New X-Men. A few official photos were released to Entertainment Weekly, offering the first look at Jessica Chastain’s mysterious alien character. Besides that, all fans have had to go on is what little the film’s cast has had to say.

“[Director Simon Kinberg] has been the brain behind X-Men for years, and it’s really exciting to have what feels like one of our own rise up and take hold of the franchise and direct it in the way that he sees it,” Turner said in an interview. “I have to say he’s one of the best directors I’ve ever worked with. He’s so passionate and collaborative.”

Tye Sheridan, the star of Ready Player One who plays Cyclops in Dark Phoenix, said in an interview that “Jean goes crazy in the movie. Well, Cyclops doesn’t think she’s going crazy; Cyclops just thinks she’s gotta work some stuff out. It’s interesting, the drama in the movie. We treated this movie as much more of a drama versus a superhero film.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on February 14, 2019. Deadpool 2 is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming X-Men movies include The New Mutants on August 2, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019.