‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Actress Jessica Chastain Posts Reshoot Update

There are a lot of questions surrounding X-Men: Dark Phoenix and whether or not the film will even make it to theaters. But after a ton of rumors, the cast and crew behind the film are back at work on the next installment in the Merry Mutant saga.

Actress Jessica Chastain posted a new Instagram video featuring X-Men: Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg, revealing that she’s on set to film the scheduled reshoots for the movie. Take a look below:

Chastain was previously filming on It: Chapter Two, but having wrapped on the sequel to the successful Stephen King movie, she’s now back in Montreal to continue portraying the mysterious villain in the new X-Men film.

Her post comes after rumors started flying over the status of the movie being put into question. When Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox and other assets was announced as being a done deal, many people questioned if the House of Mouse would cancel all X-Men movies in the works in order to give Marvel Studios a blank slate.

But Disney’s purchase will not be finalized until mid-2019, and the Fox movie studio has to conduct business as usual until everything is finalized.

Rumors started flying that X-Men: Dark Phoenix was in big trouble, was suffering from production problems, and that the film needed too much work and was likely going to be scrapped altogether.

But people involved with the film insisted that the film’s delay from November 2018 to February 2019 wasn’t out off the ordinary, while industry insiders suggested it was necessary to accommodate the actors’ schedules. Now that Chastain wrapped and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is available, work is beginning once again.

“I think it’s just a few bits and bobs, reshoot-wise,” Turner previously told Digital Spy. “To be honest, I don’t even know what we’re reshooting at the moment. So I couldn’t really tell you much about that one. All I know is that I’ll be back in Montreal at some point soon, and that the Valentine’s Day release date is quite a positive thing, because Black Panther got released on Valentine’s Day. So we’re keeping positive about it.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is currently set to be released on February 14, 2019.