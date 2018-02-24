‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Rumored To Introduce Skrulls Before ‘Captain Marvel’

It seems like the Skrulls might make their theatrical debut in the Fox universe before the MCU.

According to a new report by Manabyte, Fox’s upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix film will actually debut their take on the Skrulls before they have a chance to debut in the upcoming Captain Marvel. They are going to act as the primary antagonist in that film, but it is unknown if they will feature prominently in Dark Phoenix or just be relegated to extended cameo duty.

This wouldn’t be the first time Fox and Disney debuted the same character in their movie universes. The character of Quicksilver appeared in both franchises as well, with Evan Peter’s version making his grand splash in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s version of the character appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but was also killed off in that movie before the credits rolled.

Marvel surprised many when it announced the Skrulls would be taking part in the MCU, as plenty of fans assumed that they were off-limits due to Fox’s ownership of the Fantastic Four rights. As Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn clarified, that isn’t exactly the case. Certain Skrull characters (like Kl’rt for instance) are under Fox’s umbrella, but the Skrulls as a whole are actually co-owned by the two studios.

According to Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner, the Skrulls are just the tip of the iceberg in regards to what fans should expect from the film.

“We are revolutionizing it. We wanted to create a whole new genre of superhero movie,” Turner told Empire. She also claims the film is a “dark, gritty drama.”

You can get an idea of what’s in store from the official description below.

“Jean absorbs those solar flares and then hurls them back out into space,” Kinberg explained. “That’s what triggers, awakens, creates this Phoenix force and voice inside her. What appears to the world to be another heroic victory by the X-Men in saving stranded people in space we realize is the thing that begins the unraveling of Jean and the unraveling of secrets Charles told her.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 2, while Captain Marvel soars into theaters on March 8, 2019.