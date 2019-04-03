‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Star Doesn’t Want Storm’s Romance With Black Panther

The X-Men movies are facing an end of an era, as the long-running franchise will likely be rebooted after the premiere of Dark Phoenix later this summer. The mutants will be reshuffled into the Marvel Cinematic Universe shortly after that, making a lot of new team-ups and relationships possible for the future.

But while some fans might be wanting to see the Black Panther franchise as a way to introduce Storm, Dark Phoenix actress Alexandra Shipp recently explained that she doesn’t think Ororo Munro needs a romance with T’Challa.

“No, I don’t think Storm needs T’Challa, and I think she needs her own movie! It doesn’t have to be me, it just needs to be made,” Shipp said to LRM Online while appearing at WonderCon. “A woman does not need a man in order to give her validity and she has also been around longer than him.”

When asked if she would like to reprise her role as Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shipp was surprisingly candid about the entire experience.

“I would and I wouldn’t (like it), because Storm barely has anything to say as it is,” she explained. “I don’t know about you all (other actors) but like we never talk. So it would be really nice if we weren’t piled into yet another jam packed cast, in which you only see me in the back of the shot like f***ing sasquatch.”

It might be a while before Marvel Studios attempts to tackle a character like Storm again, as producer Kevin Feige has a lot on his plate before that opportunity. He previously spoke with MTV News about the opportunity to use those characters

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” said Feige. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on June 7th.

