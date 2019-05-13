Ryan Reynolds Calls Deadpool Greatest Gig of His Life in Celebration of X-Men Day

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on X-Men Day called his role as the Merc with a Mouth the “greatest gig of my life.”

“Since the moment I first put on the suit, it’s been the greatest gig of my life. Even ‘Practice Deadpool’ in 2009,” Reynolds tweeted Monday, pointing to his debut as ‘Weapon XI,’ a mute mutate with copycat powers premiered in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

In hashtags, Reynolds added Deadpool is “not really an X-Man” and more of an “X-Person.”

Happy #XMenDay. Since the moment I first put on the suit, it’s been the greatest gig of my life. Even “Practice Deadpool” in 2009. #NotReallyAnXMan #XPerson pic.twitter.com/yzn88g7WVV — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 13, 2019

The 2009 film, which explored the beginnings of famed future X-Man Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), would briefly be revisited in last summer’s Deadpool 2, starring, produced, and co-written by Reynolds. Using a time travel device lifted from Cable (Josh Brolin), Deadpool journeys to the 1979 timeline, ambushing and murdering Weapon XI.

Reynolds has since said Origins, and his first starring turn as a lead superhero in Warner Bros.’ 2011 Green Lantern, have “been an endless spring of jokes for Deadpool,” the fourth wall-breaking jokester who shoots and kills Ryan Reynolds in a Deadpool 2 post-credits tag to prevent the Canadian actor from joining the DC Comics-inspired film.

“Both were amazing experiences to work on, and I loved working on them,” Reynolds said at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. “As an actor you are blessed to be in that position to shoot any movie that size, so I appreciate the chance…. but both were really, really pretty bad.”

Reynolds’ Deadpool is expected to be the sole carryover from the current X-Verse when the property, formerly owned and operated by 20th Century Fox, is integrated under the Marvel Studios banner following Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets. Reynolds’ version of the character was later pictured on a Walt Disney Company website banner when the deal was completed late March.

“[Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded,” Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors in a December call. “But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool. As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine.”

Said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in April, “When we [Marvel] were purchased, Bob said to us, ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.’ There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?”

