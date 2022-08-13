X-Men Fanart Shows Giancarlo Esposito as Professor X

Some awesome X-Men fanart showed off what Giancarlo Esposito as Charles Xavier. Rumors about the Better Call Saul star playing Professor X in the MCU have been flying around for weeks now. But, things really heated up when Countdown City Geeks spoke to the actor about his meeting with Marvel Studios. Once that news got out there, the floodgates really opened. But, nothing has been announced and people are waiting for any mention of the X-Men. Multiple rumors speculate that D23 might hold the key to whatever Kevin Feige's team has in store for the mutants moving forward. For now, check out the fanart from Subi Özil for yourself.

"So, I have not worked for Marvel yet," The actor said. "I've been in a room with them and talked with them, and to answer your question, I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas that George Lucas put into his stories. They do the same thing."

"So, there's been talk of Magneto, there's been talk of Dr. Freeze, there has been talk of, who else are they talking about over there? Oh, Doom! And there is Professor X. Pick one? I'm going to go for something that is a little bit different. I'm going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X. Esposito continued.

Comicbook.com managed to speak to the Marvel Studios head after Comic-Con this year. He talked about the path forward. Those post-credits scenes can vary quite a bit.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige said. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

Would you like to see him lead the X-Men? Let us know down in the comments!