Marvel Reveals the Most Important Scene in X-Men History

Marvel Comics has big things planned for its X-Men Universe, with Avengers’ Jonathan Hickman launching two new event miniseries: House of X and Powers of X. Both Marvel and Hickman have been extremely coy about just what, exactly, these two storylines will be, but we do know that they will collectively be game-changing enough to cause the current X-Men books to end and be relaunched in the fall, under Hickman’s creative vision.

Today Marvel dropped another little teaser for Hickman’s House of X / Powers of X event, and it comes with the not-so-subtle sell of apparently depicting “The most important scene in the history of the X-Men.”

The artwork in the panel is clearly that of R.B. Silva, which makes this a scene from Silva and Hickman’s Powers of X book. The scene depicts Professor Xavier looking inside of what is presumably Moira Mactaggert’s mind, and presumably finding something there that shocks him, and will apparently change the entire nature of the X-Men Universe as we know it.

Moira Mactaggert has become a person of renewed interest after the “Chaos War” storyline; she was resurrected from the dead, but that return came with the caveat of being possessed by the ghost of Destiny. The series has largely forgotten about her, but apparently Hickman has big plans for her, now. Aside from now carrying Destiny’s knowledge of the future, Moira has bad history with Xavier when it comes to manipulating secrets in her mind: the “Deadly Genesis” story arc revealed Moira once had her own team of young mutants, who all died on the mission to save the original X-Men from Krakoa. Xavier suppressed those events from everyone’s minds – it would be ironic if Moira now had a grand mind-screw waiting for Xavier. Finally, both characters have been killed and brought back in the last few decades of X-Men stories, so there’s also potential for Hickman to go way out there with ideas of the afterlife.

Here’s what Hickman teased about the future of X-Men, when Comicbook.com spoke to him recently:

“…We wanted the message to be very clear: This is a whole new era for the X-Men. This is what we’re doing now… At the conclusion of our 12 weeks of HOX and POX, we’ll be launching an entire new universe of X-books,” he explains. “Some will be traditional fare, some carry through on ideas presented in HOX and POX. Some books are completely new concepts. I, personally, will be writing the ongoing flagship X-book. Now, we’re already in production on all of these ‘Wave 1’ books and our plan at this moment is to introduce the titles, creative teams, and publishing details around SDCC, which is a week before HOX #1 goes on sale.

We also just finished our plans for our ‘Wave 2’ books that will debut in 2020 and we’re getting ready to hire talent for those. It’s pretty exciting, and this kind of long-term planning is one of the benefits of knowing what direction you’re headed for the next few years.”

House of X and Powers of X go on sale in July.