X-Men Legends: New Series To Reveal the Secret of Wolverine’s Costume

X-Men Legends is relaunching in May with a brand new series. Starting with a new #1 issue, X-Men Legends will continue to bring back classic X-Men creators to tell new, in-continuity stories set during bygone eras of the franchise. Roy Thomas, who wrote the final issue of X-Men in the Silver Age, returns to tell a new story set between that issue and the team’s rebirth in Giant-Size X-Men #1. He’s teaming up with artist Dave Wachter for a story about Wolverine, the character he co-created in Incredible Hulk #181. The new story will reveal what happened to Wolverine’s original costume from his debut in Incredible Hulk, which was replaced by his now-iconic look by the time of Giant-Size X-Men #1. Here’s the synopsis from Marvel:

“Having redefined the merry mutants in two seminal runs on the book, Roy Thomas, at long last, returns to the saga of the X-Men! For the first time, readers will get new insight into Wolverine’s government missions before his recruitment by Professor X (including unrevealed details on his battle with the green goliath in the iconic Hulk #181-#182). This untold episode will also star Beast and a host of missing mutants, and reveal the secret behind Wolverine’s costume!”

Thomas says in a press release, “You could’ve knocked me over with one of the Angel’s wing-feathers when editor Mark Basso invited me to scribe a two-part X-Men Legends story set back in the general period of the X-Men book during the period when I was originally writing it (as Stan’s successor) in the latter 1960s. After some thought, it occurred to me that what would really be fun would be to write a story that took place right after the crashing of Wolverine into the Marvel Universe in ‘1974’–since, after conceiving the character in broad outline (and some specifics), I turned him over to the considerable writing skills of Len Wein, but have long kinda wished that I had scripted that story myself. This is the closest I’m gonna get–so I’m having a ball with it! (Artwork’s pretty great, too!)”

Kaare Andrews’ cover to X-Men Legends #1, seen above, teases other upcoming X-Men Legends stories. Characters featured include Storm, Rachel Summers, X-23, Longshot, Colossus, Domino, Cyclops, and Mesmero. X-Men Legends #1 goes on sale on May 18th.