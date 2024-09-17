Marvel's Next X-Men Event Is a Mutant Civil War

The X-Men: From the Ashes era will have its first official crossover event to end the year. The new publishing initiative that relaunched the X-Men franchise is well underway, headlined by two of its flagship titles: X-Men and Uncanny X-Men. Cyclops has gathered his soldiers and taken over an abandoned Sentinel factory in Alaska, while Rogue and her chosen X-family have made a new home in Louisiana. While they both lead teams with the letter "X" in their name, their approach to carrying on Professor X's dreamare vastly different. Those two differing ideologies are at the center of an upcoming X-Men event.

"Raid on Graymalkin" is a four-issue crossover taking place in Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-Men, and Gail Simone and David Marquez's Uncanny X-Men. "Raid on Graymalkin" begins in December and features a standoff at Graymalkin Prison, the former home of the Xavier Institute and the place where Charles Xavier is currently being held a prisoner. Professor X must be the mysterious "Prisoner X" that warden Dr. Corina Ellis alluded to in the first issue of Uncanny X-Men. Marvel is teasing Dr. Ellis possessing a secret weapon against the X-Men, and if Professor X is even worth saving after his controversial actions in the Fall of X.

(Photo: "Raid on Graymalkin" overview for X-Men and Uncanny X-Men - Marvel Comics)

"It's been an exciting time being part of the launch of the line of X-titles, but now we're really getting into it- our first crossover!" MacKay shared. "Raid on Graymalkin is going to push the X-Men of both Alaska and Louisiana to their breaking points and set the tone for the future, and it's been great to work with a legend like Gail in bringing it to life!"

"Writing in the X-World has been one of the most fun and rewarding experiences of my career," Simone said. "Best characters, best art team, best editors and best fellow creators, particularly Jed Mackay, who is just an idea machine. We've been throwing ideas back and forth nearly every day since we all started putting together the bones of what the X-Verse would be like, and I think it helps tremendously that we like and respect each other's work."

"I hope that this is a precursor to more short crossovers," Simone added. "We love the idea of doing something impactful, where it feels punchy and fast-paced, with some genuine, lasting effects. You can still just read X-Men or Uncanny X-Men and follow the story, but you'll get a bigger, richer picture if you get both. As always, we have the welcome mat out for newbies and long-time readers alike!"

The covers and solicitations for X-Men #8-9 and Uncanny X-Men #7-8, the four chapters of "Raid on Graymalkin," can be found below.