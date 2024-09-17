Marvel's Next X-Men Event Is a Mutant Civil War
"Raid on Graymalkin" is a new crossover between X-Men and Uncanny X-Men.
The X-Men: From the Ashes era will have its first official crossover event to end the year. The new publishing initiative that relaunched the X-Men franchise is well underway, headlined by two of its flagship titles: X-Men and Uncanny X-Men. Cyclops has gathered his soldiers and taken over an abandoned Sentinel factory in Alaska, while Rogue and her chosen X-family have made a new home in Louisiana. While they both lead teams with the letter "X" in their name, their approach to carrying on Professor X's dreamare vastly different. Those two differing ideologies are at the center of an upcoming X-Men event.
"Raid on Graymalkin" is a four-issue crossover taking place in Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-Men, and Gail Simone and David Marquez's Uncanny X-Men. "Raid on Graymalkin" begins in December and features a standoff at Graymalkin Prison, the former home of the Xavier Institute and the place where Charles Xavier is currently being held a prisoner. Professor X must be the mysterious "Prisoner X" that warden Dr. Corina Ellis alluded to in the first issue of Uncanny X-Men. Marvel is teasing Dr. Ellis possessing a secret weapon against the X-Men, and if Professor X is even worth saving after his controversial actions in the Fall of X.
"It's been an exciting time being part of the launch of the line of X-titles, but now we're really getting into it- our first crossover!" MacKay shared. "Raid on Graymalkin is going to push the X-Men of both Alaska and Louisiana to their breaking points and set the tone for the future, and it's been great to work with a legend like Gail in bringing it to life!"
"Writing in the X-World has been one of the most fun and rewarding experiences of my career," Simone said. "Best characters, best art team, best editors and best fellow creators, particularly Jed Mackay, who is just an idea machine. We've been throwing ideas back and forth nearly every day since we all started putting together the bones of what the X-Verse would be like, and I think it helps tremendously that we like and respect each other's work."
"I hope that this is a precursor to more short crossovers," Simone added. "We love the idea of doing something impactful, where it feels punchy and fast-paced, with some genuine, lasting effects. You can still just read X-Men or Uncanny X-Men and follow the story, but you'll get a bigger, richer picture if you get both. As always, we have the welcome mat out for newbies and long-time readers alike!"
The covers and solicitations for X-Men #8-9 and Uncanny X-Men #7-8, the four chapters of "Raid on Graymalkin," can be found below.
X-MEN #8
"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" – Part One
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by RYAN STEGMAN
With one of their own incarcerated, the X-Men move on Graymalkin Prison in order to free their teammate. But it's not just one team – in Alaska, Cyclops' X-Men scramble a rescue mission, while in Louisiana, Rogue's X-Men move to strike out on their own sortie. Doctrinal rivals each with their own objective, will these two fractious teams find themselves at cross-purposes? After all...an "X" is made by two lines crossing.
UNCANNY X-MEN #7
"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" – Part Two
Written by GAIL SIMONE
Art by DAVID MARQUEZ
The raid continues as two conflicting teams of X-Men come to a crossroads at Graymalkin Prison. As if the Perimeter protocols and the prison's mutant "Trustees" weren't enough, team leaders Rogue and Cyclops find themselves at war over the uncertain legacy of Charles Xavier!
X-MEN #9
"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" – Part Three
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by RYAN STEGMAN
Rogue and Cyclops come to blows as emotions come to a head, pitting the two groups of X-Men against one another in a place where their only chance for survival is to stand together. Xavier's dream lies shattered – and broken edges always draw blood.
UNCANNY X-MEN #8
"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" – Part Four
Written by GAIL SIMONE
Art by JAVIER GARRÓN
The explosive saga ends here, with Rogue and Cyclops on opposite ends of the mutant struggle, perhaps forever! Are they honoring Xavier's legacy or destroying it? Do they choose loyalty or the law? An all-out action issue that will affect both teams (and the entire mutant community) with devastating results! Featuring guest artist Javier Garrón!
Trending Now:
-
1Arrow's Stephen Amell "Didn't F-cking Appreciate" Peacemaker Jab
-
2PlayStation Plus Subscribers Warned Not to Buy New PS4 and PS5 Games on Sale
-
3Berserk: The Black Swordsman Canceled After Cease-and-Desist Threat
-
4Xbox Series X Reversing Controversial Change Made With the Xbox One
-
5Two Incredibly Rare PS2 Games Are Getting Ported to PS5 and PS4 Soon