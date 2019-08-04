Update: X-Men Movies Get a Fan-Made Collectible Toys Line

[UPDATE: It turns out these are unlicensed figures. Not bad looking, considering.]

The X-Men movies series as fans have known it for nearly 20 years is now done with the sale of 20th Century Fox to Disney and the release of Dark Phoenix. And now the series is getting a collectibles line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a merchandising juggernaut, and X-Men continues to be a strong license for Marvel Entertainment, the X-Men movies specifically haven’t achieved that level of merchandising.

Now Toys Era is putting out a series of poseable action figures based on the X-Men movies. There are characters from the original trilogy, the prequel movies, even some from the Deadpool movies. Keep reading to see some glimpses, and head over to Toys Era’s Facebook page for more information. Some of the figures are already available for purchase or pre-order. Let us know what you think of these X-Men movies collectible figures, and which others you’d like to see made, in the comments section.

Professor X

Cyclops

Magneto

Psylocke

Colossus

Nightcrawler

Storm

Young Cyclops

Beast

Mystique