X-Men: ‘The New Mutants’ Director Josh Boone Currently Working on Post-Production

With multiple delays to the latest X-Men movies and the looming purchase of 20th Century Fox by Disney, many fans are wondering what will happen with the upcoming spinoff movie The New Mutants.

Despite reports of extensive reshoots, it seems like The New Mutants is still on track for release in theaters this August. Director Josh Boone is currently in post-production on the film, according to a new report from Deadline.

Many people are curious about the status of the movie, as there has been little information after two delays pushed the film back over a year from its original release date. Some fans wondered about the state of the reshoots, which were rumored to include a brand new character that wasn’t a part of the script or principal photography.

There were also questions about whether Boone would even be involved, especially after news of different projects started cropping up. But today’s announcement that Boone would be directing a new miniseries adapting Steven King’s The Stand for CBS All Access also included word that he was currently in the post-production process for the upcoming X-Men spinoff.

The film will likely be the last Marvel movie under the 20th Century Fox banner, as those properties are set to come under the control of Marvel Studios and their mastermind producer Kevin Feige.

Producer Simon Kinberg last addressed The New Mutants in an interview with IGN last September, explaining that the reshoots were meant to bring the film more in line with the horror genre.

“Audiences really embraced the notion of a superhero movie or a comic book movie that was, in its core, a horror film,” Kinberg revealed.

While the plans have likely changed because of Disney’s looming purchase, Boone said at CCXP 2017 that the plan was for the film to kick off a new franchise that would incorporate the horror label in different ways with subsequent films.

“We brought it to Fox as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by [Bill] Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the ’80s,” Boone said.

“These are all going to be horror movies, and they’re all be their own distinct kind of horror movies. This is certainly the ‘rubber-reality’ supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie. Our take was just go examine the horror genre through comic book movies and make each one its own distinct sort of horror film. Drawing from the big events that we love in the comics.”

The New Mutants is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 2nd.