‘X-Men: The Animated Series’ Is Coming to HeroClix

X-Men: The Animated Series, the beloved 1990s cartoon that introduced many fans to the Marvel Universe, is coming to HeroClix. WizKids Games has announced Marvel HeroClix: X-Men the Animated Series, the Dark Phoenix Saga. The 82-figure set brings back the popular Colossal Booster format that debuted with Avengers: Infinity. Each Colossal Booster comes with four standard sized figures and one large 2×2 Clix Base figure. This set marks the first time that colossal-sized figures can also be Prime figures. Colossal figures in the set include Nimrod, the Dark Phoenix, the Shadow King, Mojo, Sentinels, Iceman, Vange Whedon and several more.

The set will be accompanied by the X-Men the Animated Series, the Dark Phoenix Saga Fast Forces set. The set is designed to give players a complete and easy to play themed team that can serve as the cornerstone of a new player’s collection. The Fast Forces set includes six figures with unique dials for characters also featured in the main X-Men: The Animated Series, the Dark Phoenix Saga set: Wolverine, Rogue, Beast, Storm, Gambit, and Jubilee. MSRP is $16.99.

WizKids will also release the X-Men the Animated Series, the Dark Phoenix Saga Dice and Token Pack. The accessory pack includes a pair of six-sided dice featuring a Dark Phoenix icon as well as six action tokens with images of different X-Men characters on one side and bystander tokens on the reverse side. MSRP is $9.99.

WizKids will support the new set with the release of the Marvel HeroClix: X-Men the Animated Series, the Dark Phoenix Saga Release Day OP Kit for use in release day tournaments. The Release Day OP Kit comes with three limited edition Magneto figures with character cards, five double-sided maps, and an instruction sheet.

The main set ‘s standard-sized figures break down into the following rarities: 12 common (plus 1 prime), 12 uncommon (plus 1 prime), 10 rare (plus 1 prime), 10 super-rare (plus 1 prime), and 6 chase figures. The 2×2 figures rarities: 10 uncommon (plus 1 prime), 10 rare (plus 1 prime), and 5 super-rare (plus 1 prime). Colossal Boosters will be sold in 10-count Colossal Booster Bricks. MSRP is $169.90 per Colossal Booster Brick ($16.99 per Colossal Booster).

The “Dark Phoenix”-themed HeroClix is releasing not long after the next X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on June 7th. It’s going to be a big year for X-Men in HeroClix as WizKids’ annual summer Storyline OP event will be X-Men: Regenesis, pitting Team Cyclops against Team Wolverine.

Are you excited for X-Men: The Animated Series to come to HeroClix? Let us know in the comments. The set hits stores in September.

