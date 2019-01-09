One Of The ‘Runaways’ Houses Is For Sale

If you’re in the marketing for a new home and happen to be a massive fan of Runaways, you might be in luck. As of this week, the house used to capture exterior shots of the Yorkes residence has now been put up for sale.

The McNally House — located in Altadena, California — was built in 1888 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007. According to the @circaoldhouses Instagram page, asking price for the mansion is currently $3.2 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the house’s website — yes, it has its own website — the house is for sale for the first time in 65 years. The current sale marks the first time the house has been available publicly in a century.

Leading up to the premiere of the second season of Runaways, Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb teased what the 13-episode sophomore outing would cover.

“We pick up almost minutes later,” Loeb says. “The idea is, where do they go now? Every one of us at some point has that sort of romantic idea that running away is going to be this great thing, that we’re not going to have to listen to our parents, that we’re going to be able to sleep as late as we want, eat whatever we want, and then by day three, when you’re on the street and its cold and one of the things that [creators] Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz have done really well is looking at the nature of what’s going on with homelessness and living on the street and what it’s like and how these kids have to combat that given the fact that only a day before they were living in Brentwood mansions and could phone for anything.”

Both seasons of Runaways are now streaming on Hulu