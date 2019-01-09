One Of The ‘Runaways’ Houses Is For Sale

If you’re in the marketing for a new home and happen to be a massive fan of Runaways, you might be in luck. As of this week, the house used to capture exterior shots of the Yorkes residence has now been put up for sale.
The McNally House — located in Altadena, California — was built in 1888 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007. According to the @circaoldhouses Instagram page, asking price for the mansion is currently $3.2 million.
We were not ready for these interiors!! WOOOOWWWW!!⠀ ⠀ ($3,200,000 / Altadena, CA)⠀ -⠀ From the listing: The McNally House exemplifies a simplified Queen Anne-style, in which strongly articulated shapes and volumes, such as the tall, round turret anchoring the southwest corner, are integrated with a broader, more relaxed horizontality, so quite different to more vertical Victorians of the day. And unlike its contemporaries that often exhibited fussy ornamented surfaces, a taut “skin” of wood shingles and clapboard unifies the entire house, much like the Shingle-style houses designed by McKim, Mead and White of New York and Newport, Rhode Island fame. Thus, McNally’s home was not the overly pretentious estate that the wealthy so often commissioned in the fin de siècle.⠀ ⠀ Inside, the home is spacious in a way that is unheard of today. On the ground floor, large public rooms with generous windows in which tall and taller ceilings flow out from the open foyer with its pocket doors of wood-and-leaded glass that lead to the dining room, while a grand wooden staircase (whose startling detailing anticipates the work of Viennese Modernist Otto Wagner) rises to the second floor. A two-sided double fireplace separates the living room from an intimate hideaway of sitting room/library/family room; both rooms feature ornate floral stenciling on the coved ceilings. The dining room is beamed and paneled with its own fireplace capped with an articulated crown of dentil molding and a built-in sideboard. An additional servant’s wing and the legendary Turkish Room were added in 1897. The handsome carriage house/garage east of the house, based on an 1885 illustration, was constructed in 1971 to replace the original that had been destroyed by fire in 1926. The only non-original room is the modernized kitchen, adjacent to two light-filled, intact butler’s pantries that feature beautiful cabinetry and high ceilings.⠀ -⠀ #circaoldhouses #oldhouses #dreamhouse
According to the house’s website — yes, it has its own website — the house is for sale for the first time in 65 years. The current sale marks the first time the house has been available publicly in a century.
Leading up to the premiere of the second season of Runaways, Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb teased what the 13-episode sophomore outing would cover.
“We pick up almost minutes later,” Loeb says. “The idea is, where do they go now? Every one of us at some point has that sort of romantic idea that running away is going to be this great thing, that we’re not going to have to listen to our parents, that we’re going to be able to sleep as late as we want, eat whatever we want, and then by day three, when you’re on the street and its cold and one of the things that [creators] Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz have done really well is looking at the nature of what’s going on with homelessness and living on the street and what it’s like and how these kids have to combat that given the fact that only a day before they were living in Brentwood mansions and could phone for anything.”
Both seasons of Runaways are now streaming on Hulu