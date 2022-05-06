Zac Efron Says He'd "Jump At the Opportunity" to Join Marvel Cinematic Universe

✖

It seems like every actor wants their turn playing a superhero role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios is majorly known for dropping hit after hit in theaters and on Disney+, so it makes sense why actors would want to hop aboard the gravy train. A name that's been floated for both Marvel and DC Comics movies is Zac Efron and it seems that he's very keen on joining the MCU. While speaking with Extra TV, Efron revealed that he would jump at joining a Marvel Studios film.

"I love the Marvel universe," Efron said. "I've been a fan of Marvel since I started walking. If the right character comes along, and they want me to jump in, I would jump at the opportunity."

The next big Marvel Studios project is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's been a long road to getting the film made. The studio filmed the sequel during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and was hit with significant delays. Cumberbatch recently spoke out on how tough filming the sequel was. In a discussion with Deadline, the actor spoke about the "tough" production process.

"It's been tough. I'll be honest with you. It's had quite a journey, this film. But not in a kind of poor me way, just like the nature of where we're at," Benedict Cumberbatch explained. "To try and make a massive film like that under the constrictions of a pandemic and the delays that have ensued, partly because of The Power of the Dog, but also because of everything that was lined up and had to be pushed back from Marvel. It's been tough for everyone. Also, incredibly enjoyable and no less enjoyable than the first one."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!



