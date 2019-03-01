Zachary Levi Calls Out ‘Captain Marvel’ Fake Reviews, Says There is No Competition With ‘Shazam!’

Hey, everyone, in the words of Zachary Levi: chill. There has been a lot of nonsense going around the Internet surrounding the upcoming MCU film Captain Marvel. People are lying about having seen the movie and then posting dishonest, terrible reviews. A huge chunk of these people are encouraging fans to go see DC’s Shazam! instead. Luckily, one important person is standing behind Captain Marvel and encouraging folks to stop this bad behavior.

Zachary Levi, who is playing the titular role in Shazam!, took to the Internet this week to condemn the behavior and let fans know that it’s okay to root for both movies. He called the reviews and posts about Captain Marvel “inflammatory,” “defamatory,” and “completely fictitious.”

Here’s @ZacharyLevi asking fans to stop piting #CaptainMarvel and #Shazam against each other, because IT ISN’T HELPING ANYONE. He’s also calling out the fake reviews and fabricated/defamatory posts about @brielarson. —It’s time for those people to really listen. pic.twitter.com/SzL0iowj5T — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) February 24, 2019

“I just found this out last night, and for anyone out there who thinks you’re doing me a favor, you’re doing Shazam! a favor, or you’re doing Warner Bros.— you’re not,” he said. “This is not helping anyone or anything.”

The actor wants people to know that just because Shazam was called Captain Marvel many years ago does not mean there is a competition between the two films.

“Sure, we’re both movies and we’re both gonna be out in theaters at similar times and the irony of that timing is really interesting for sure but there is no conspiracy, guys,” he added.

“Anyone out there who is holding on to some bone like they need to pick a side and pick a fight is sorely mistaken.”

Levi has an important plea for all the trolls out there:

“I really hope that you’ll just chill on that. Don’t go and engage in that type of behavior anymore. If you want to be passionate about either movie, rock and roll. If you want to be passionate about both movies, rock and roll.”

The actor clearly has no patience for rude behavior and we applaud him for condemning it as soon as he found out about it.

“This is really low blow type of stuff to be going and lying, first of all, you know, is just the bottom of the barrel to me. But to be lying in an attempt to discredit or defame somebody, I think is just really sad…”

The Hollywood Reporter recently tweeted an article saying it’s time to stop feeding the trolls.

If you take a look at the comments, you’ll see that people truly are taking this ridiculous crusade way too far. In fact, the review bombers have dropped Captain Marvel‘s Rotten Tomatoes audience rating to the lowest in the MCU. Just remember: these reviews are fake and these people have some crazy vendetta against a movie because it happens to focus on a kickass, woman hero.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th, and Shazam! on April 5th. Go see them both!