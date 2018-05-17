Zazie Beetz Says She Would Love to do More Deadpool, but Can't Confirm Return

While Deadpool 3 did not make it on to Marvel Studios' Phase 5 slate, development on the threequel is active. The film will bring back Ryan Reynolds in the titular role and reunite him with director Shawn Levy, who previously worked with the acclaimed actor on both Free Guy and The Adam Project. Levy is the third director to take on the Deadpool franchise, following in the footsteps of Tim Miller (Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Leitch (John Wick). Beyond Reynolds and Levy, known talent on the third installment remain scarce.

Regardless of who returns for Deadpool 3, Marvel Studios has plenty of fan-favorites to pick from. Brianna Hildebrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Stefan Kapičić's Colossus are franchise veterans, starring in both previous Deadpool movies, while sequel standouts like Josh Brolin's Cable and Zazie Beetz's Domino have more stories to tell.

Speaking at the Bullet Train premiere, Beetz told Variety that she's unaware of any plans for her in future Deadpool movies, but emphasized that she'd "love" to continue working in the franchise.

"I don't know. We'll see," Beetz said. "I would love to do more Deadpool, but that's me, so I can't reveal."

While plot points remain unknown, Marvel President Kevin Feige has certified that Deadpool 3 will retain the franchise's mature violence and humor.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," Feige said in January 2021. "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

The script is currently being treated by screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who emphasize working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's sandbox is a "thrill."

"It's a thrill," Reese said. "It's an absolute thrill to have the band back together, to have a new backdrop in the MCU with new characters, new villains, that kind of thing. You know, it's never a marriage we necessarily saw coming—Fox and Disney, that was an external thing [separate] from our storytelling process. But we're absolutely finding the serendipity and the gold in that situation, or we're trying to."

Deadpool 3 is currently in development.