Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu & Amazon in February

The entire entertainment landscape has shifted dramatically over the past several years, thanks to the introduction of a horde of different streaming services. Netflix got the ball rolling a while back, and has since become the unquestioned leader in global streaming, but it's far from the only option out there. Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+ all have substantial subscriber bases here in North America. These four services as well as all of the other smaller options out there, have combined to make streaming the go-to entertainment medium for most folks, pushing aside things like traditional cable in the process.

People love streaming, so it's a good thing that all of the different services are consistently adding more and more content each and every month. Existing movies and shows, as well as new original projects, are always popping up on the various services, keeping their streaming lineups fresh for users month in and month out.

Each of the Core Four services has released the full list of movies and shows arriving in February, giving users a slew of new options to get excited about. From the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars to the debut of Netflix's Locke & Key, February has al lot in store.

You can check out the February streaming lineups for Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Amazon below.