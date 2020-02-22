Chris Pratt Says EVERYONE Returns for Jurassic World 3

Jurassic World 3 will feature many of the dinosaurs and characters you've come to love throughout the series, but we're not just talking about the new films, which include Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The original faces of the franchise will also be returning for Jurassic World 3, including Sam Neil and Laura Dern as their original characters, and it seems they may not be the only characters from the original films returning. Variety caught up with Chris Pratt to talk about the film, bringing up that the OGs were returning and how he would react acting alongside them. He couldn't offer much in the way of details, but he did say that the studio spared no expense and is bringing everybody back, which is pretty broad to say the least.

"Man, I can't tell you anything, but I can tell you it's going to blow your mind," Pratt said. "It's going to be the biggest and best yet. They spared no expense and they're bringing everybody back."

When asked if he had to keep that secret for a while, Pratt said "Yes I had to keep it secret a long time. I'm a professional secret keeper in these movies."

So, who else could pop in? Your guess is as good as ours, but we bet there's at least one more surprise in store for fans.

Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow recently broke down how and why they finally decided to get the original gang back together, and why it didn't happen sooner.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is."

“You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?" Trevorrow said. "What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

Jurassic World 3 hits theaters on June 11th, 2021.

